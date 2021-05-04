This Unfussy Two-Piece Set Will Be Your Throw On & Go Outfit

Founded in 2010 by denim veterans Lela Becker and Tim Kaeding, MOTHER is a Los Angeles-based brand known for its many denim fits and washes. It first launched as a boutique label and has now grown into a lifestyle brand that not only includes jeans, but also outerwear and accessories. On May 4, the laid-back label is expanding its offerings even further with a new athleisure collection dubbed MOTHER Move It. The new range includes 29 pieces total — sweatshirts, sweatpants, and the like — priced anywhere from $24 for a pair of socks to $188 for super soft, 100 percent cotton sweatpants.

If you’re concerned that the rising temperatures outdoors will stop you from wearing sweatpants come June, worry not — the collection also includes some more summer-appropriate attire like short shorts, lightweight tees, and tanks. For the online shoppers out there, each order (save the socks) will come with a limited-edition PONY UP scrunchie (available while supplies last), so get yourself into some MOTHER lounge gear asap. Whether you choose to wear your comfy top and coordinating shorts during the work week or on the weekends as you run errands, the Move It collection aims to fill all those athleisure categories in your life.

All of the pieces featured in this collection are sold as separates and come in soft, earthy hues such as sapphire, moonstone, citron, and jasper. Available now exclusively on motherdenim.com, the brand’s first-ever foray into loungewear comes just in time for Mother’s Day. For a last-minute gift, consider sending some MOTHER gear to your favorite mama — no pun intended. Below, click through some of the cozy styles available to shop from the new movement-friendly range. If you want even more comfy at-home fashion content, check out Parachute’s new linen loungewear collection.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.