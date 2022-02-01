Kristen Stewart Latest Look Makes The Case For “Sweatsuit” Tweed

There’s no denying that Kristen Stewart’s everyday style leans towards the laid-back, androgynous aesthetic. However, that doesn’t stop her from donning a chic, sophisticated look when the occasion allows. Proof: A hot pink tweed pantsuit from Chanel, which Stewart wore for her recent appearance on the Variety Studio: Actors on Actors talk show. The pants, which featured a wide-leg cut that mildly resembled WFH-friendly sweats, made for a look that felt comfortable and put- together at the same time.

The actor hopped on a Zoom interview with fellow female icon Nicole Kidman to chat about their respective newly released films, Spencer and Being the Ricardos. The BTS images shared by Stewart’s team revealed her noteworthy OOTD: A set of vibrant, tweedy co-ords from Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2021 ready-to-wear collection. (Stewart has been an official Chanel ambassador and brand muse since 2013.) She completed the look with a pair of black-and-white Gazelle sneakers from adidas Originals, which made her high-fashion OOTD feel even more casual. (The shoe is one of her go-to staples for her in both special occasions and everyday wear.) For jewelry, she opted for tasteful ring stacks on both of her hands.

Stewart is a big fan of tailored looks, pantsuit co-ords in particular. (In fact, she wore several on her press tour for Spencer.) Those who keep an eye out for trends will also note that vibrant colors reign supreme in 2022 — and Stewart, with help from her trusty stylist, Tara Swennen, masterly referenced this trend. Additionally, the prepster aesthetic continues to prevail, and power suits are currently making a victorious comeback into every fashion girl’s closet. In short, you should copy the actor’s look ASAP and check off several trends in one go.

Stewart’s exact fuchsia-hued set is not available to shop for the time being. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of similar matchy-matchy styles available to shop STAT. Keep it timeless with a vintage Chanel tweed in a trendy sage green hue, or opt for an edgier take on tweedy co-ords with a pants-and-shirt set from GAUCHERE.

