On Jan. 27, British designer Kim Jones officially made his debut in womenswear, and in couture, when he presented Fendi's Spring/Summer 2021 Haute Couture Collection. For the runway show, Jones, who succeeds Karl Lagerfeld as the artistic director of Fendi, drew inspiration from his childhood travels — he has lived in Africa and the United Kingdom — and the Bloomsbury set to create his designs.

The Bloomsbury group, for those not aware, was composed of British intellectuals and artists in the early 20th century such as feminist literary icon Virginia Woolf, painter Vanessa Bell, and novelist Vita Sackville-West. In his vision to pay homage to these strong women, Jones invited the powerful ladies in his own life into the show. Iconic '90s supermodels such as Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington walked the runway in exquisite gowns while other familiar faces such as Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore, and Adwoa Aboah also made appearances. In keeping with the theme of friendship, Jones extended the runway invitation to Moss's daughter Lila Grace and Turlington's nephew James, who both graced the catwalk.

The cast of celebrities, and models, walked down a runway made of interlocking Fendi F logos, then took their places behind the special glass walls. Some spaces were filled with flowers inspired by the gardens of Sackville-West while others showcased a marble floor and pine trees reminiscent of Rome's Galleria Borghese. As for the couture pieces themselves, Jones delivered a bevy of designs such as a marble print-like rose motif cape gown, as spotted on Turlington, and elegant evening wear — for the aspiring artist who also has red carpet events to attend. Because this was a couture show, accessories were bigger and bolder — statement shoulder-grazing earrings complimented each look. Jones even worked in some of Fendi's own history into the pieces by beading into boots Karligraphy monograms from the late designer's final Fendi collection.

Ahead, see all the celebrities who made surprise appearances at Fendi's couture show.

