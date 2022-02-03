Love should be celebrated in all its many forms: romantic love, familial love, platonic love, self-love. After all, it’s 2022 — you definitely don’t have to wait around for a partner or significant other to buy you a present on Valentine’s Day. That’s why the Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 curated below are perfect for everyone on your V-Day shopping list (yes, that includes you).

Proving that you don’t need to break the bank for a thoughtful (or chic) present, these wallet-friendly buys include beauty must-haves, self-care goodies, accessories, home fragrance, and cheerful WFH essentials.

Treat a pal to a cozy beanie they can pair with their trendiest winter coat, or pick something out to add to your own ever-growing candle stash. Maybe snag a set of skincare minis for your sister, or a luxe luggage tag for your partner that they can use on your next getaway together. And don’t forget something special, like a pretty rose gold pen, to brighten up your work bestie’s day — even in the age of endless Zoom meetings.

Whether you’re looking to score a gift for yourself or someone else, these covetable Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 are just perfect. (And, OK, overwhelmingly pink. Hey, I love a good theme.)

Top Pick: Best Overall Detroit Rose Fig Tree Candle $34 View product If you ask me, a candle is the ultimate gift. And here’s why: it looks pretty, smells delicious, and ups the ambiance in any space (even a tiny studio apartment). Notes of rose and fig really set the mood for romance. And you’ll be super sweet on the fact that it’s made of USA-grown, non-GMO soy wax, and poured by hand into a chic glass votive.

Top Pick: Best Budget Glam & Grace Non-Toxic Nail Polish - Shimmer $10 View product I dare anyone not to fall in love with this shimmery, rose gold nail polish. It’s basically glowing goddess vibes in a bottle. The non-toxic formula is also worthy of a shout-out, as it’s free of 10 potentially harmful additives often found in nail polish.

Top Pick: Best Splurge Lifetherapy Inspired Mood Melting Salt Soak $48 View product A steamy soak does wonders for both the mind and body. Want to make tub time extra special? This luxurious and mood-elevating mix is just what the doctor, err Cupid, ordered. It even comes with a bamboo spoon for sprinkling. Oh, and your stressed-out pals? They’ll appreciate this more than you know.

A Skin-Smoothing Scrub OY-L Body Scrub $30 View product There’s something so decadent about a thoughtfully crafted body scrub. It really does have the power to transport you to a five-star spa — even if just for a few minutes in the shower. This aromatic, all-natural blend of pink Himalayan salt and nutrient-rich oils is especially luxurious.

A Soothing Facial Roller Vitamasques Rose Quartz Roller $38 View product Keen to increase circulation, minimize puffiness, boost radiance, and add a little extra TLC into your A.M. routine? Try incorporating a facial roller. Metaphysically, rose quartz radiates love and self-care, which is exactly what we all deserve this Valentine’s Day (and every day!).

A Glamorous Deck Of Cards Jonathan Adler Versailles Playing Cards $35 View product Perfect for an at-home date night and stylish enough to display all the time, these Versailles-themed playing cards are pure maximalist glamor. Would you expect anything less from Johnathon Adler?

A Wellness Journal Wilde House Paper Rituals & Wellness Journal $28 View product Obviously, self-care is so important. What better way to remember that than by writing down the ways you show up for yourself in a pretty millennial pink notebook? It’s one of those gifts you might have trouble giving away. Maybe buy two just to be safe?

Some Skin Care Essentials Eve Lom Travel Essentials Set $48 View product This set of multi-tasking skincare essentials includes a carry-on-sized cleanser, retinol-infused essence, moisturizing cream, and muslin cloth. It’s all packed inside a convenient little clear carry bag to make getting through TSA a breeze. Also, to be clear, this is very much a travel-not-required situation. It’s perfect for both a staycation or a trip to some far-flung destination.

A Rich, Hydrating Lotion Nativa SPA Shea Ultra Moisturizing Body Cream $21 View product Slathering on a moisturizing body cream is an act of self-love and care. Ditto goes for gifting a rich, restorative formula infused with nourishing shea butter and pure quinoa oil to a friend. For best skin-softening results, use after a warm shower or bath.

A Super Cute Beanie Onia Reversible Cotton Wool Beanie $55 $41.25 View product Everyone loves a beanie. It’s a must for staying warm in the winter and ideal for hiding the fact that you only had to time to use dry shampoo that morning. This soft pink and cream must-have from Onia is also reversible, so it’s like getting two hats for the price of one.

Ultra-Luxe Shave Oil F. Miller Shave Oil, 50 mL $50 View product Level up their next shaving session with a bottle of ultra-luxe shaving oil that’ll put their old drugstore standby to shame. Courtesy of F. Miller, this lightweight formula features a blend of jojoba seed oil and aloe to soothe and protect skin. Plus, it’s free of synthetic fragrance, parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

A Fancy Pen Parker Parker Jotter Monochrome Ballpoint Pen (Rose Gold) (One Size) $30.70 View product Are you going to spend $30 on a pen for yourself without a special occasion? Probably not. But would you be thrilled to receive one from a pal or colleague? Sure thing! With this metallic rose writing implement, everything from journaling to to-do lists will get that much more enjoyable.

On-Theme Cufflinks Curated Basics Rose Cufflinks $35 View product While fresh flowers won’t last more than a week, these rose-shaped cufflinks will serve your partner through countless formal events. The moody gunmetal hue will complement an array of shirts and suits, too.

A Glam Satin Headband Dr. Loretta Satin Skincare Headband $24 View product Here’s to bringing a little touch of luxury to everyday moments. This sumptuous satin headband is guaranteed to make washing your face that much more of a pleasurable (and, honestly, glamorous) experience.

A Leather Luggage Tag Graphic Image Luggage Tag $46 View product For the person or partner in your life with a serious case of wanderlust, a luggage tag is a practical and stylish gift. And when it’s handcrafted from fine goatskin leather in a saturated hue, well, let’s just say that’s probably enough motivation to plan a trip ASAP.

A Stylish Set Of Gloves Trespass Trespass Unisex Adult Tully Gloves $40.99 $23.20 View product Has your partner been using the same threadbare pair of gloves since your first winter together? Well, then it’s time for an upgrade. This unisex pair features both quilted fabric and faux leather for a stylish design, and the fingertips feature a conductive imprint so they can still use their phone while out in the cold.

A Heart-Shaped Beauty Must-Have Switch2Pure Heart Konjac Sponge $10 View product For an inexpensive gift that just screams Valentine’s Day, look to this skin-care must-have. This konjac sponge allows for a deeper, more thorough facial cleanse and will gently remove makeup, dirt, oil, and impurities without over-exfoliating or irritating the skin.

