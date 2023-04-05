It’s safe to say that this year is flying by at lightning speed (does January feel like a distant memory to anyone else, or just me?). Somehow, we’re already days into April, and before you know it, May will be here — at this rate, probably what feels like tomorrow. All this is to say, it may seem like a full-time job keeping up with everything happening around you. So, to help you stay on top of April’s need-to-know fashion news, TZR spotlights all the latest style drops, campaigns, and store openings in this post. No need to thank us — it is our job, after all.

For starters, fine jewelry label Mejuri and up-and-coming brand Luar teamed up to create the season’s must-have accessories collab. The buzzed-about collection includes two eye-catching earrings and a new version of Luar’s fan-favorite bag. Moreover, if you just so happen to be shopping around the Big Apple this month, you’ll want to swing by Burberry’s Trench pop-up for all your waterproof gear — what better time to go than rainy April? — then pop on by Cinq à Sept’s first-ever flagship store in SoHo.

Keep scrolling to find all of April’s most important fashion happenings. And don’t forget to check back, as TZR will update this story with more exciting breaking news throughout the month.

Burberry Opens A Pop-Up

Courtesy Of Burberry

While you wait for Burberry’s 693 5th Avenue store to open in June 2023, you can take an initial peek inside the location during the label’s temporary rainwear pop-up. “Situated on the ground floor, the space will celebrate the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship with artisans from Burberry’s Castleford manufacturing site,” said the press release. The event will offer personalization services on your purchases, so you can customize your trench coat purchase, for example, with distinctive buttons, embroidery, and unique patches.

Mejuri Teams Up With Luar For A Collab

Courtesy of Mejuri x Luar

Industry-favorite fine jewelry brand Mejuri and cool-girl fashion label Luar teamed up to launch an unforgettable accessories collaboration, which debuted at the latter’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Available to shop now, the assortment includes a pair of Convertible Hoops ($275), the Ana Hoop Charm ($98), and a new iteration of Luar’s must-have Ana Bag ($275).

Brandon Maxwell Will Host A Symphony Fashion Show

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Are you missing the fashion month runways? Book a trip to Nashville for Brandon Maxwell’s latest fashion show, a fundraiser event to support the city’s symphony, on April 25. The evening will feature the New York-based label’s latest collection and a performance by Tony-award winning singer and actor Kristin Chenoweth. Get your tickets for the show here.

Cinq à Sept Opens First Flagship Store

Courtesy Of Cinq à Sept

Next time you go on a Saturday shopping spree in SoHo, you’ll want to make a pit stop at Cinq à Sept’s first-ever flagship store, located at 108 Wooster Street. “As Cinq à Sept enters its seventh year, we are so proud to celebrate the milestone of opening our first-ever brick-and-mortar store,” Jane Siskin, Founder & CEO, said in a press release. “The brand has established an incredible, multi-generational community of customers, who we are so eager to introduce to the world of Cinq à Sept through our own lens.”

La Ligne Is Celebrating Its 7th Anniversary

Everyone sing happy birthday to La Ligne, because the label is celebrating its seventh anniversary this month. To honor the special occasion, the New York-based brand is teaming up with its community to create an Anniversary Archive Collection. From April 6 to April 19, shoppers can vote on their favorite archival look, and the top seven styles will be revived (um, so cool!).