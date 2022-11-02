Lupita Nyong’o Just Made The Sheer Catsuit Seem So Easy To Wear

Lupita Nyong’o is on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever press tour serving some stylish — and affordable — looks. For an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City, Nyong’o wore a sheer black catsuit layered under a sleeveless blazer dress. Those looking to level up their style with a daring one-piece without making a big investment will be pleased to know that her number is from Victoria’s Secret and retails for under $100. (The concept has grown popular as of late, with Danai Gurira and Kim Kardashian having hopped on the trend wagon earlier this year, each in pieces that best reflect their personal styles. In 2021, a pregnant Kylie Jenner wore one as maternity wear, too.)

Nyong’o, who plays Nakia in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film that comes to theaters on Nov. 11, finished the look with a sparkly necklace, diamond earrings, and black pumps. She wore her hair in a high ponytail, and for makeup, she teamed a cat eye with glossy red lips. Ahead of her appearance on the talk show, she was also seen wearing Cinq à Sept’s Embellished Crystal Ivy Travis Coat and carried a black-and-white shoulder bag.

On the show, the actor discussed what it was like to act underwater and divulged that when she got the role in the series, she didn’t know anything about the Black Panther comic upon which it was based. She did, however, watch the first Avengers movie with fellow actor Winston Duke (who plays the role of M’Baku) when they were fresh out of drama school. “I remember we were in Brooklyn watching it, and we were like, ‘Wow, wouldn’t it be cool to one day even just be an extra on that film?’” she told Jimmy Fallon.

Later that evening, Nyong’o changed for a special screening and after-party. She paired her emerald green lace mini dress with a color-coordinated croc-embossed coat, matching thigh-high boots, and Longchamp’s Box-Trot bag, also in green. Then, she brought the monochromatic look home with frosty green lipstick.

Recreating Nyong’o’s catsuit look is simple, as the key components are available to shop and linked below. Finish your outfit with several other TZR recommendations, then show it off at your first holiday party of the season.

