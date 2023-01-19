Fashion month is officially upon us: Last week, on Jan. 11, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) released its official schedule for the Fall/Winter 2023 season of New York Fashion Week. So at this point, there are several weeks left until the shows kick off in full swing. If you have yet to figure out what’s going on this season, not to worry. Ahead, TZR compiled all the news you need to know for Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2023. Now, you catch up on all the latest runway-related industry happenings in one place.

To start, Emily Adams Bode Aujla will present her first-ever womenswear collection on Jan. 21 in Paris, during Haute Couture Week. (She previously won the 2022 CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year award.) Then, Mugler’s Casey Cadwallader will stage his first in-person runway show in three years at the tail end of couture week. (The American-born designer grew fond of the fashion film format during the social distancing era.) On Feb. 10, Rodarte will officially kick off the Fall/Winter 2023 runway circuit in New York City. Across the pond, former Bottega Veneta Creative Director Daniel Lee will send his first-ever collection for Burberry down the runway at London Fashion Week. Lastly, the proverbial cherry on top will come from Y/Project, as the label will show its newest collection on the Paris Fashion Week womenswear calendar for the first time ever.

Keep scrolling to read up on the latest Fashion Month updates and jot down the dates on your own cal, so you won’t forget to tune into the events.

Bode Will Unveil Its First Womenswear Line

For the Fall/Winter 2023 season, Bode will not only stage its first in-person show since early 2020 but also present a brand new womenswear line. The runway event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Paris during Haute Couture Week. Per Aujla’s recent interview with Vogue, you can expect to see lots of sequins, floor-length gowns, sheer dresses, and knits in a ‘70s-inspired color palette.

Rodarte Will Open New York Fashion Week

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After spending one season in Los Angeles, Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy are returning to NYC to kick off New York Fashion Week on Friday, Feb. 10. (The venue remains a mystery for the time being, but the label’s last NYC show during the Spring/Summer 2022 season took place at the Westbeth Artists Housing Complex in the West Village.)

Heron Preston Will Make His NYFW Debut

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

On Feb. 11, the San Francisco-born designer will show his Fall/Winter 2023 collection in New York for the first time. (For context: Preston has been showing his runway collections in Paris since 2017, when he launched his namesake label.)

Thom Browne Will Hold A V-Day Show In NYC

Taylor Hill/WireImage

The newly appointed CFDA chairman is back on the NYFW calendar for the Fall/Winter 2023 season. (Like Preston, Browne became a fixture in Paris’ runway circuit after presenting his first collection there back in 2011.) The show will take place on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

LUAR Will Close Out The NYFW Circuit

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards winner will close NYFW with a runway show, scheduled for 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. (The coveted time slot was previously held by Tom Ford, who after last season’s opulent catwalk extravaganza, is markedly absent from the Fall/Winter 2023 lineup.)

Daniel Lee Will Release His Debut Collection For Burberry

ICYMI, Lee was appointed chief creative officer of Burberry back in October 2022. Now, a little over four months into his tenure, the ex-creative director of Bottega Veneta will release his first ready-to-wear range for the British fashion house. The runway show will take place on Feb. 20, towards the end of London Fashion Week.

Mugler Will Stage Its First IRL Show In 3 Years

Francois Durand/Getty Images

After taking a three year break from in-person shows, Cadwallader will finally show his latest Mugler designs in the flesh, but not on a traditional Fashion Month schedule. Instead, the runway spectacle will take place in Paris before NYFW, effectively closing the Fall/Winter 2023 cycle of Haute Couture Week.

Y/Project Enters The Women’s Show Calendar At PFW

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

For those who keep up with Y/Project’s latest runway releases, you’ll know that the label has been showing its men’s and women’s collections together for a few seasons now, on the Paris Fashion Week Men’s calendar. This season though, its Creative Director Glenn Martens decided to present Y/Project’s Fall/Winter 2023 lineup during the women’s show calendar instead. The label’s next runway show is currently scheduled to take place sometime in late February 2023 (the exact date has yet to be revealed.)