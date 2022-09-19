For fashion enthusiasts, September is jam packed with notable industry events. First, it was New York Fashion Week, which officially came to a close last week. Then, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced the lineup of nominees and honorees for its awards ceremony. (The actual event will take place on Nov. 7 at Casa Cipriani in NYC.) This year, the list of nominees for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in Partnership with Amazon Fashion includes luminaries such as Christopher John Rogers, LaQuan Smith, and Telfar Clemens who are all pushing the industry forward.

“This year’s nominees reflect the renewed excitement around American fashion generated by designers who are redefining the future of our industry,” CFDA’s CEO Steven Kolb said in a statement. “[What’s more], the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards will not just honor American fashion’s best and brightest talents, but also the CFDA’s 60th-anniversary milestone.”

To celebrate the big occasion, the ceremony will be co-hosted by CFDA members Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez, and Jack McCollough. Moreover, the council added a one-time Special Anniversary Award, which goes to a designer and longtime CFDA member Jeffrey Banks. As far as new titles go, the committee also introduced a Stylist Award, with Law Roach (who works with the likes of Zendaya, Kerry Washington, and Emma Watson) as its inaugural recipient. The late Virgil Abloh will posthumously receive the Board of Trustee’s Award for his contributions to global fashion. And, of course, the board will also give out awards across the usual categories that honor designers of the year for womenswear, menswear, accessories, and emerging talent.

Clemens, who won the American Accessories Designer of the Year award in 2020 and 2021, is again up for the same award this year. Aurora James, the founder of Brother Vellies and the 15 Percent Pledge, is joining the creator of the so-called called “Telfeezy” in the accessories category. Meanwhile, designers like Khaite’s Catherine Holstein, Peter Do, Gabriela Hearst, and Christopher John Rogers are all contenders for the American Womenswear Designer of the Year award for the second year in a row. (Rogers took home the coveted award back in 2021.)

Scroll down to see the full list of nominees and honorees for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.

American Womenswear Designer of the Year Nominees

Catherine Holstein for Khaite

Christopher John Rogers

Gabriela Hearst

LaQuan Smith

Peter Do

American Menswear Designer of the Year Nominees

Emily Bode Aujla for Bode

Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God

Mike Amiri for Amiri

Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York

Willy Chavarria

American Accessory Designer of the Year Nominees

Aurora James for Brother Vellies

Brandon Blackwood

Raul Lopez for LUAR

Stuart Vevers for Coach

Telfar Clemens for Telfar

American Emerging Designer of the Year Nominees

Bach Mai

Carly Mark for Puppets and Puppets

Colm Dillane for KidSuper

Elena Velez

Lauren Harwell Godfrey for Harwell Godfrey

The Board of Trustee’s Award

Virgil Abloh

CFDA’s 2022 Fashion Icon

Lenny Kravitz

The Positive Social Influence Award

Slaysians from the House of Slay, featuring Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung, and Ezra William

The Founder’s Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge at The Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award

Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark of Chrome Hearts

The Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard

Patti Wilson

The Environmental Sustainability Award

The United Nations (to be accepted by Ms. Amina J. Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General)

The Stylist Award

Law Roach

The Special Anniversary Award

Jeffrey Banks