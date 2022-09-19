(Designers)
Here Are The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards Nominees & Honorees To Know
The ceremony will be on Nov. 7.
For fashion enthusiasts, September is jam packed with notable industry events. First, it was New York Fashion Week, which officially came to a close last week. Then, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced the lineup of nominees and honorees for its awards ceremony. (The actual event will take place on Nov. 7 at Casa Cipriani in NYC.) This year, the list of nominees for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in Partnership with Amazon Fashion includes luminaries such as Christopher John Rogers, LaQuan Smith, and Telfar Clemens who are all pushing the industry forward.
“This year’s nominees reflect the renewed excitement around American fashion generated by designers who are redefining the future of our industry,” CFDA’s CEO Steven Kolb said in a statement. “[What’s more], the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards will not just honor American fashion’s best and brightest talents, but also the CFDA’s 60th-anniversary milestone.”
To celebrate the big occasion, the ceremony will be co-hosted by CFDA members Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez, and Jack McCollough. Moreover, the council added a one-time Special Anniversary Award, which goes to a designer and longtime CFDA member Jeffrey Banks. As far as new titles go, the committee also introduced a Stylist Award, with Law Roach (who works with the likes of Zendaya, Kerry Washington, and Emma Watson) as its inaugural recipient. The late Virgil Abloh will posthumously receive the Board of Trustee’s Award for his contributions to global fashion. And, of course, the board will also give out awards across the usual categories that honor designers of the year for womenswear, menswear, accessories, and emerging talent.
Clemens, who won the American Accessories Designer of the Year award in 2020 and 2021, is again up for the same award this year. Aurora James, the founder of Brother Vellies and the 15 Percent Pledge, is joining the creator of the so-called called “Telfeezy” in the accessories category. Meanwhile, designers like Khaite’s Catherine Holstein, Peter Do, Gabriela Hearst, and Christopher John Rogers are all contenders for the American Womenswear Designer of the Year award for the second year in a row. (Rogers took home the coveted award back in 2021.)
Scroll down to see the full list of nominees and honorees for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.
American Womenswear Designer of the Year Nominees
Catherine Holstein for Khaite
Christopher John Rogers
Gabriela Hearst
LaQuan Smith
Peter Do
American Menswear Designer of the Year Nominees
Emily Bode Aujla for Bode
Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God
Mike Amiri for Amiri
Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York
Willy Chavarria
American Accessory Designer of the Year Nominees
Aurora James for Brother Vellies
Brandon Blackwood
Raul Lopez for LUAR
Stuart Vevers for Coach
Telfar Clemens for Telfar
American Emerging Designer of the Year Nominees
Bach Mai
Carly Mark for Puppets and Puppets
Colm Dillane for KidSuper
Elena Velez
Lauren Harwell Godfrey for Harwell Godfrey
The Board of Trustee’s Award
Virgil Abloh
CFDA’s 2022 Fashion Icon
Lenny Kravitz
The Positive Social Influence Award
Slaysians from the House of Slay, featuring Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung, and Ezra William
The Founder’s Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert
Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge at The Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award
Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark of Chrome Hearts
The Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard
Patti Wilson
The Environmental Sustainability Award
The United Nations (to be accepted by Ms. Amina J. Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General)
The Stylist Award
Law Roach
The Special Anniversary Award
Jeffrey Banks