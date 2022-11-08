New York City is known for its lively, nighttime atmosphere and this especially rang true on Nov. 7. You see, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) is throwing its annual fête at Casa Cipriani to celebrate esteemed designers, stylists, and notable tastemakers in the industry. High-profile attendees included actors Natasha Lyonne (who is the host of the night), Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington, and Gigi Hadid. Every person on the invite list is dressed to impress, of course, and you can bet the aforementioned stars brought their best looks to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in Partnership with Amazon Fashion.

As with every red carpet event, there were some early arrivals. Katie Holmes owned the spotlight upon her entrance in a shimmery dress from Jonathan Simkhai. (The designer and actor also posed side by side for the cameras.) Elsewhere on the carpet, Ricci brought the playful and romantic vibes in her Rodarte number while Julia Fox made a sultry appearance in a cutout look. Celebrity appearances aside, this night will also belong to the winners of the American Womenswear Designer of the Year award (past winners have included Christopher John Rogers and Gabriela Hearst) and the American Accessory Designer of the Year award, which was bestowed upon Telfar Clemens of Telfar last year, to name a few honorees.

As you wait to see who takes home which coveted titles, check out what everyone’s wearing to the celebratory dinner ahead.

Kerry Washington

The actor wore a ruffled black blazer and shorts set.

Gigi Hadid

Hadid flashed her Thom Browne undergarment in the chicest way possible on the white carpet.

Kylie & Kris Jenner

Kris wore Schiaparelli for the night while her daughter chose a sultrier look from Mugler styled out with Bvlgari jewelry.

Kim Kardashian

The SKIMS founder wore a semi-sheer look from LaQuan Smith.

Kendall Jenner

Unlike her sisters and mom, the model went for a more angelic white outfit that matched the event’s backdrop.

Katie Holmes

Holmes shined in the Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from Jonathan Simkhai’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. She carried a coordinating silver clutch, wore Jimmy Choo shoes, and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.

Julia Fox

Fox left little to the imagination in this cutout number.

Amanda Seyfried

Seyfried kept it classic in black with a red lip.

Janelle Monáe

Always one to bring the drama, Monáe arrived in an extravagant Spring/Summer 2023 Thom Browne ensemble.

Natasha Lyonne

Host of the night Lyonne wore a Proenza Schouler Spring/Summer 2023 look.

Halle Bailey

The singer was one of several celebrities who chose to rock bold colors on the white carpet. She wore a pink cutout dress from Carolina Herrera with red heels and emerald-colored earrings.

Ashley Graham

Graham cinched her off-the-shoulder brown shirtdress with a gold belt.

Cassie

Cassie traded in her little black dress for a dramatic puff-sleeve blazer and flared pants look.

Christina Ricci

Ricci wore a floral motif gown with romantic lace details from Rodarte’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Amber Valletta

Valletta’s red sequin and feathered dress from Conner Ives stood out against the snow-white backdrop.

Rachel Brosnahan

The actor chose an unexpected pair of shoes to wear with her strapless mini dress: instead of rocking heels, she wore a pair of Sarah Flint booties (you can shop her exact style, here) with Wolford tights. As for jewelry, she wore Anita Ko, KATKIM, and EÉRA.

Cher

The singer showed off her love for leather in a Chrome Hearts ensemble.

Regina Hall

Hall looked elegant in a chocolate-brown gown by Jason Wu and she carried a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Irina Shayk

Shayk wore a black and white top and skirt combo from Partow.

Ella Emhoff

Emhoff stuck to black for the white carpet but added a touch of playfulness to her look with a Puppets & Puppets cookie motif bag. She wore a Khaite dress and Kiko Kistadinov boots.

Patti Wilson

Wilson wore a padlock cape over a T-shirt dress adorned with two trompe l’oeil black leather breast patches from Schiaparelli.