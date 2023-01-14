The fashion cycle never sleeps and with this month being a blur, between getting back into the groove of things and catching up on work, it can feel like you’ve missed out on January’s top fashion moments. Did you catch the executive musical chairs at LVMH or the release of the New York Fashion Week cal? (Yes, the runway shows are right around the corner!) If you did not, before you start Googling for information in a panic, scroll down a bit further.

TZR provides you with the CliffNotes version of every industry launch and event you need to know for the remainder of this month. First up is the aforementioned NYFW schedule, which welcomes back a host of designers — both new and established — into the fold. Second, so many labels are debuting collections filled with fresh accessories and clothing to shop, should your New Year’s Resolutions include upping your wardrobe game for 2023. I, for one, am looking for statement jewelry to wear on my Zoom calls as a quick way to refresh my sad sweatshirt and tees outfits.

Ahead, you’ll find TZR’s latest round up of need-to-know fashion happenings for January so you can stay on top of all the exciting new shopping launches and events. You won’t miss a single important moment.

CFDA Releases The Official NYFW Calendar

JP Yim/Getty Images

New York Fashion Week in February will kick off with Rodarte on Feb. 10 and end with LUAR closing out the schedule on Feb. 15. This season, you can expect names like Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Coach, KHAITE, and more to participate in the exciting lineup of events. For those who are unable to attend shows in person, not to worry as you can catch everything on CFDA’s fashion hub Runway360.

Louis Vuitton Taps KidSuper To Co-Create Its Next Menswear Collection

Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty Images

On Jan. 19, Louis Vuitton will present its Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection in partnership with Colm Dillane, founder of KidSuper. According to Vogue, the show will “feature scenography by Lina Kutsovskaya and French directors Michel and Olivier Gondry, who directed a prelude film for the show.” Fans can also expect a major celebrity moment at the event from a notable music star. The house has yet to announce a permanent men’s artistic director since Virgil Abloh’s death in 2021, so this latest partnership with Dillane serves as an exciting opportunity to test the waters.

Tiffany & Co. Celebrates The Global Launch Of Its Tiffany Lock Collection

Tiffany & Co. brand ambassador Rosé stars in a new campaign that celebrates the global launch of the luxury jeweler’s Tiffany Lock Collection. (This is the label’s first all-gender jewelry collection, too.) Shoppers will be able to browse through a variety of rings, earrings, and pendants on site with additional pieces to drop later this year. For Blackpink fans who want to buy the exact piece Rosé is wearing in the images, she is rocking the sparkling diamond Lock bangles.

Dior Launches A New Handbag

Dior

If you need to refresh your purse collection, add Dior’s new Lady 95.22 bag on your purchase wishlist. Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, it was first revealed during the house’s Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show. The new style is a reinterpretation of the label’s beloved Lady Dior for a 2023 audience. You’ll notice that the two handles are delicately refined with leather and metal while the bags feature the classic Dior charms as seen on the Lady Di design, too. Only select retailers will carry this style, so if you love it track it down ASAP.

Chanel Releases Its Coco Crush Campaign

Chanel

Blackpink’s Jennie is joined by Chanel ambassadors Margaret Qualley and Amandla Stenberg as the chosen faces for the house’s latest Coco Crush campaign. For those who haven’t kept up with this category, it’s Chanel’s fine jewelry collection that was inspired by the quilted motif of the label. You can shop from a variety of diamond earrings, bracelets, and rings in yellow gold, beige gold, or white gold.

Banana Republic Partners With Liya Kebede

Banana Republic

Banana Republic tapped model and style guru Liya Kebede as design adviser and commissioned her to reimagine her favorite pieces from its archive for a limited-edition capsule collection. The drop (date TBD) will consist of seven items ranging from a safari dress to a workwear jacket to a pair of vintage pants with prices in the $150 to $300 mark. “I wanted to select pieces from the Banana Republic Archive that allowed people to feel liberated and strong in their clothes, a sort of purpose in their stride, ready for the world,” said Kebede in a statement.

Victor Glemaud Launches A New HSN Exclusive Label

Designer Victor Glemaud, who is known for his knitwear, collaborated with HSN to create a size-inclusive line, which offers clothing in sizes XS to 3X with all items retailing under $100 each. “These are clothes that will bring people joy and put a smile on everyone’s face,” said Victor Glemaud in a statement. “That’s why it was important the new VG Victor Glemaud apparel line was accessible to all in order to spread joy to a wider audience.” You can shop the line on HSN.com and stay tune for his second collection come February 2023.