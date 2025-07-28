When you think about Chanel’s collections, tweed likely first springs to mind, as it’s been the house’s hallmark look for nearly a century. Similarly, Prada is synonymous with its shiny nylon finish. As for Bottega Veneta? The luxury Italian label is famous for its intrecciato leather weave, a technique it invented in 1975. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the label’s signature design, and, somehow, it’s as in-demand as ever — a testament to the Bottega Veneta’s unparalleled craftsmanship.

You’ve likely seen the coveted intrecciato (pronounced in-trey-chah-toh) bags most recently slung over the shoulders of Rihanna and Jacob Elordi, but do you know how the look came to be? Well, it all began in the brand’s hometown of Veneto, Italy, where the sewing machines couldn’t handle thick leather. As such, innovative Bottega Veneta artisans decided to weave thin strips of supple nappa leather to create durable bags.

The carryalls became an instant hit. Just four years after intrecciato’s inception, co-founder Vittorio Moltedo spoke to The New York Times, touching on its wide selection of looks. “We have a quality product which we offer in great depth,” he told the publication. “For example, we have 55 styles of women's bags in 10 colors. If a woman comes in and wants to see a clutch, we can offer her 90 or 50 to choose from.” What else sets the bags apart from the rest? You won’t find flashy logos on them; the brand’s silhouettes are, and have always been, instantly recognizable by their woven designs. In fact, in 1978, Bottega Veneta launched a campaign titled “When your own initials are enough,” hinting at the fact that its artistry speaks for itself.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Pop culture moments certainly helped propel the leather look to cult status. One such case is in the 1980 film American Gigolo, when actor Lauren Hutton carried a red woven Bottega Veneta clutch in the crook of her arm. During the decade, the label’s metallic clutch also became a mainstay in Princess Diana’s wardrobe. Tina Turner, too, flocked to the Bottega’s leather bags in the ‘80s. From then on, the carryalls have been the calling card of it girls everywhere.

When it comes to the label’s intrecciato technique, the sky’s the limit. Tomas Maier, who was at the helm from 2001 to 2018, utilized the design method for the Cabat bag, a large tote that came in black, white, pastels, and bright green (or Bottega Green, as it’s commonly referred to today) in his inaugural collection. Meanwhile, when Daniel Lee took the reins, he introduced the structured Arco bag in 2019, and the knot-adorned Jodie bag — named after a viral photo of Jodie Foster using her Bottega Veneta tote to shield herself from paparazzi — the following year.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. TZR went back to the very beginning, rounding up some of the buzziest intrecciato bag moments to date. You’re in for a delightful walk down memory lane.

Princess Diana, 1983

Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images

With Princess Diana’s stamp of approval in the ‘80s, Bottega Veneta’s intrecciato bags were destined for success. Here, the late royal and fashion icon carried her aforementioned go-to clutch at London’s Royal Albert Hall alongside a baby blue Bellville Sassoon gown. No notes.

Tina Turner, 1984

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

The following year, Tina Turner posed with a white shoulder bag as she headed to Spago’s restaurant in Hollywood. The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll styled the piece with a sweater vest, striped tee, and white trousers — a total 180 from her glitzy, high-octane performance looks.

Madonna, 1991

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Turner wasn’t the only music legend with a penchant for the intrecciato accessories. Madonna, aka the Queen of Pop, toted around a black Bottega Veneta clutch at the Hollywood premiere of Madonna: Truth or Dare, a documentary showing a behind-the-scenes look at her life. True to form, the “Material Girl” hitmaker wore the piece with an edgy, all-black outfit.

Brooke Shields, 1992

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Looking every bit the model off-duty, Brooke Shields attended the Death Becomes Her premiere party in 1992 with a circular Bottega Veneta shoulder bag. Her midriff-baring crop top and tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses were the perfect finishing touch to an already chic look.

Reese Witherspoon, 2001

Eric Ford/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Though she wouldn’t be caught dead wearing orange (you know the famous line), famed character Elle Woods from the 2001 hit Legally Blonde did allow red in her mostly-pink wardrobe. In one scene, she sported a cherry-hued intrecciato duffle from the label. Actor Reese Witherspoon’s personal love affair with the bags continued throughout the mid-2010s, as she was often snapped with Bottega’s oversized carryalls.

Cameron Diaz, 2010

Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press/Getty Images

This chocolate brown shoulder bag was a staple in Cameron Diaz’s off-duty wardrobe in the 2010s. In this picture, she was all smiles strolling around Madrid, wearing her neutral accent with a high-neck gray jacket and dark-wash skinny jeans (how 2010s of her!).

Amanda Seyfried, 2013

Harlem Mepham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This black duffle was perfectly in step with Seyfriend’s minimalist style in the 2010s (her colorful red carpet looks were another story). Above, she’s seen wearing the roomy silhouette in London alongside a black leather jacket.

Lauren Hutton, 2016

Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images

Thirty-six years after American Gigolo premiered, Laura Hutton made a cameo on Bottega Veneta’s Spring/Summer 2017 runway, which celebrated the brand's 50th anniversary. She paid tribute to the 1980 film, holding the same red woven clutch on the catwalk.

Jacob Elordi, 2024

Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images

No one loves a Bottega Veneta bag more than Jacob Elordi. Although the Saltburn actor, who also serves as a brand ambassador, has a well-rounded collection of silhouettes, this tomato-red Andiamo look from its Fall/Winter 2024 line garnered a lot of attention. For its Spring/Summer 2025 show, Elordi personalized the piece with the label’s dog-shaped lanyard. The boy’s got style.

Rihanna, 2025

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna is another longtime fan of the fashion house’s bags. One of her most recent styles is this mini black duffle, which she brought to A$AP Rocky’s trial in February. Her boyfriend can’t resist the totes, either (just imagine their combined collection).