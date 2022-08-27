Admittedly, I approach the sweater dress trend of fall 2022 with a certain degree of hesitancy. Coming off being pregnant or recovering from birth for a good portion of the last four years, I’ve enjoyed my fair share of the soft and stretchy style. Really, truly, I’m thrilled to be wearing stuff with cinched waists and stiff fabric again.

But here’s the thing: One-and-done knitwear is impossible to resist this season — in no small part because it couldn’t be further than traditional maternity wear. Just look to the autumn runways: There were slinky space-dye maxis at Chloé and cheeky ruffled minis at Paco Rabanne. Chanel’s take included snuggly, super textured designs layered with matching cardigans and nubby tights. Stella McCartney — a master of comfort dressing in her own right — focused on playful patchwork options. Loewe, on the other hand, went for sculptural felted pieces with micro hemlines. A commonality? Every iteration on the look felt thoughtful and specific, yet malleable enough to totally transform with a well-placed belt or pair of boots (a cowboy silhouette, maybe?).

Lately, I’ve found myself fantasizing about all the different types of knit dresses I might try, along with the places I’ll wear them. Perhaps I might slip into one of Aeron’s fluid, curve-skimming styles — accessorized with smudgy eyeliner — for a party where I want to look cool and sexy but not like, you know, I actually tried to. Or any one of Gabriela’s chunky, crafty creations (for Chloé or her namesake label) would be just the thing for snuggling up at my favorite coffee shop with an extra-hot oat milk latte and an inbox of emails to tackle.

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Luckily, in what we fashion folk like to call “the market” (i.e. anywhere you can shop), knitwear dresses abound, from big and slouchy to sultry and body-skimming. Personally, I’m still narrowing down my many options for the months ahead. Join me, won’t you? Below, shop 10 picks on current wish list.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.