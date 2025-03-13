If you thought the style set would take a breather after Fashion Month, think again. Since the Fall 2025 runway circuit ended earlier this week, there have been numerous creative director updates. On March 10, Simone Bellotti filled Luke and Lucie Meier’s spots at Jil Sander. Then, on March 13, Donatella Versace stepped down as chief creative officer from her namesake label after nearly 30 years. She also announced her successor: former Miu Miu design director, Dario Vitale. A few hours later, the plot twists continued. Georgian creative Demna confirmed he’s leaving Balenciaga and moving to Gucci to take over former creative director, Sabato de Sarno’s post. Talk about a cinematic twist.

Just four days after Demna presented his final Ready-to-Wear show for Balenciaga, he confirmed his next career move. “I am truly excited to join the Gucci family,” Demna wrote in a press release. “It is an honor to contribute to a House that I deeply respect and have long admired. I look forward to writing together with Stefano [Cantino] and the whole team a new chapter of Gucci’s amazing story.” Cantino, the CEO of Gucci shared his excitement, and called the artist’s creative approach unique and powerful. “His ability to honor the iconic legacy of a brand while embracing a modern sensibility is extraordinary,” Cantino shared. “With Gucci’s strengthened foundations as a springboard, Demna will lead the House towards renewed fashion authority and enduring cultural relevance.”

Gucci has been creative director-less since Feb. 6, when Sabato de Sarno stepped down after only two years. However, Demna won’t transfer to the Italian label right away. According to an official statement, his appointment is effective as of July 2025 — after he presents his last Balenciaga Haute Couture collection on July 6. While this news is certainly shocking, Kering, the parent company of both Balenciaga and Gucci confirmed the separation as amicable. “Demna’s contribution to the industry, to Balenciaga, and to the Group’s success has been tremendous. His creative power is exactly what Gucci needs,” wrote chairman and CEO of Kering, François-Henri Pinault in a statement. “As I thank him for everything he has accomplished over the past ten years, I look forward to seeing him shape Gucci’s new artistic direction.”

Demna’s shift to Gucci comes nearly 25 years after he studied at Antwerp’s Royal Academy of Fine Arts — the same institution that educated Dries Van Noten, Martin Margiela, and Raf Simons. After graduation, he secured design positions at Louis Vuitton and Maison Margiela. Then, in 2014, Demna anonymously founded Vetements with his brother Guram Gvasalia. Within a year, he took his talents to Balenciaga, where he’s remained for a decade. During his tenure, the brand has thrived under his authority on the red carpet, the runway, and even the street style scene. His celebrity influence over the years has been especially groundbreaking. Some of his most viral moments? Kim Kardashian’s masked moment at the 2021 Met Gala; the Rihanna-approved pantaboots (IYKYK); and the brand’s animated short film which starred The Simpsons characters — dressed in Balenciaga, of course.

If you’re already a Demna fan, you know his inaugural Gucci show will likely be packed with A-list attendees. At Balenciaga, he worked with stars like Nicole Kidman, Rihanna, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Tracee Ellis Ross, Bella Hadid, and more. Plus, Gucci’s front-rows are always packed with notable names, including Jessica Chastain, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Dakota Johnson, Miley Cyrus, and Kendall Jenner (to name a few icons). All this to say? The Gucci Spring/Summer 2026 show will undeniably be the most star-studded soirée of the season. So, stay tuned for updates as Demna’s debut approaches.