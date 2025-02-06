Much to the fashion set’s dismay, the creative director mass exodus of 2024 is enduring in 2025. It all started on Jan. 15, when Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez shockingly exited Proenza Schouler. Then, on Jan. 31, Kim Jones stepped down as the creative director of Dior menswear. And on Feb. 6, the trend sadly made its way to Gucci. After only two years at the Italian label, Sabato de Sarno officially left Gucci. The brand confirmed the news in an official statement — just two weeks before the former creative director was scheduled to present his Fall/Winter 2025 show.

In the wee hours of Thursday morning (the first day of NYFW), style enthusiasts were shocked to learn of De Sarno’s departure. “I would like to express my deep gratitude to Sabato for his passion and dedication to Gucci,” said Gucci CEO, Stefano Cantino in a press release. “I sincerely appreciate how he honored Gucci’s craftsmanship and heritage with such commitment.” Kering deputy CEO, Francesca Bellettini also thanked De Sarno for his “loyalty and professionalism.” “I am proud of the work that has been done to further strengthen Gucci’s fundamentals,” Bellettini said. “Stefano and the new artistic direction will continue to build on this and to guide Gucci towards renewed fashion leadership and sustainable growth.” According to the statement, the fast-approaching Feb. 25 show will be unveiled by Gucci’s design studio, as the brand works to find De Sarno’s replacement.

A few hours after De Sarno’s resignation was announced, the Naples-born creative reflected on his Gucci journey via a heartfelt Instagram post. “Any important project relies on the passion, the intelligence and heart of extraordinary people. To them I say: always look out for your joy,” De Sarno wrote alongside a photo from his first Gucci show. “It is the true measure of whether you are true to yourself, whatever the opportunity, whatever the challenge. A thank you would not be enough maybe. But today my joy is for you.”

While fans were unaware, De Sarno’s final collection was the Spring/Summer 2025 show — and what a stellar swan song it was. The inspiration for his final collection was Jackie Kennedy. “When I made my research in the archive I found someone describe her style as ‘casual grandeur,’” De Sarno told Vogue in Sept. 2024. “These words stayed with me for my creative period.” During the show, wide-brimmed sun hats, sheer styles, and dramatic outerwear made waves, as A-listers like Dakota Johnson, Nicola Coughlan, and Jessica Chastain watched in awe.

De Sarno got his start at the Carlo Secoli Fashion Institute in Milan. Shortly after graduation, he joined the design team at Prada in 2005. Then, he moved to Dolce & Gabbana. By 2009, he was hired at Valentino, where he stayed until 2023. He started as Valentino’s head of knitwear, and eventually became creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s right-hand man.

It’s unclear what De Sarno’s next move is, however, with lead designer openings at Fendi, Proenza Schouler, and more, there are plenty of opportunities. Stay tuned to TZR to see what De Sarno’s next era entails.