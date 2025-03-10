Whenever there’s a vacant creative director position, most ateliers take months to interview and eventually hire a replacement. Think: Mathieu Blazy, who was handed the Chanel reigns seven months after Virginie Viard’s departure. On the other hand, some labels waste no time securing a new lead designer. Such was the case at Jil Sander. On March 10, just two weeks after the former co-creative directors, Luke and Lucie Meier presented their Fall 2025 show (a.k.a. their final collection), the luxury brand announced their highly-anticipated successor: Simone Bellotti, who simultaneously left his post at Swiss house, Bally.

On March 1, Bellotti bid farewell to Bally with his Fall 2025 show, which showcased edgy tailoring, funky footwear, and modern knits. Then, nine days later, his appointment at Jil Sander was announced, effective immediately. “I am incredibly honored to join Jil Sander, a storied house that created a new aesthetic with its unique approach and strong identity, and that has always had such a significant influence on the design community,” Bellotti shared in a press release. “I am grateful to Renzo [Rosso] for the trust, and I am keen to contribute to the house’s full potential.” The founder of the Only The Brave Group (OTB), Rosso matched his excitement. “Simone embarks on this journey with extensive experience and a distinct talent,” Rosso wrote. “Over the time spent together we shared the strategic vision and mission for Jil Sander, the values of innovation and sophistication that make it an iconic and unique brand.”

A model walks the runway during the Bally Fall 2025 show. (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

While Bellotti may not be a household name (yet), he’s worked behind-the-scenes at some of your favorite labels, including Gucci and Bottega Veneta. But before that, he got his start at the Istituto Secoli in Milan — Italy’s first fashion school. After graduation, he joined the design teams at Dolce & Gabbana, then Bottega Veneta, and Gianfranco Ferré. In 2006, the Italian creative earned a spot at Gucci. During a 16-year tenure, Bellotti worked under Frida Giannini and Alessandro Michele. In May 2023, he finally stepped into the spotlight as Bally’s lead designer. Bellotti stayed at Bally for four seasons, and became synonymous with rock-inspired attire, rebellious suiting, and ‘80s-coded accessories. His designs caused quite a stir, “not by orchestrating a social media tsunami but with word of mouth buzz,” said Vogue’s Chiara Barzini in August 2024.

If you kept tabs on the Meiers’ most recent Jil Sander creations, you know the house’s codes recently took a punk turn. With that said, Bellotti’s takeover comes at the perfect time, as his motifs are quite similar. The next Jil Sander show is slated for September 2025, during the Spring/Summer 2025 circuit. So, stay tuned to TZR for updates on Bellotti’s debut.