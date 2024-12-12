Nicole Kidman’s Pink Balenciaga Gown Took Cues From Ariana Grande’s Wicked Style

Nicole Kidman has been a Balenciaga devotee for nearly a decade. Her first Balenciaga-clad affair was the 2006 Academy Awards, when then-creative director Nicolas Ghesquière designed an embroidered ivory dress for her. A few months later, Ghesquière designed Kidman’s wedding gown, complete with statement puff sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and delicate ruffles throughout. Ever since she married Keith Urban, Kidman’s relationship with the label has only strengthened. On December 11, Kidman attended the L.A. premiere of her new thriller, Babygirl, in a pink gown adorned with 3D floral appliqués — making it her 10th Balenciaga design of the year.

Two days after she received a Golden Globe nomination for her Babygirl performance, Kidman arrived at the DGA Theater Complex for the film’s debut screening. The fashion muse broke her all-black streak in the aforementioned strapless gown, adorned with pink, rose, and pastel green floral appliqués from top to bottom.

Kidman’s custom gown featured a mermaid silhouette as the elongated train flowed out from her knee. The waist was cinched with a black satin bow, which added to the coquette-ish vibes of the overall look. To ensure all eyes were on her custom Balenciaga, Kidman accessorized with minimal jewelry, including statement diamond rings, a black bracelet, and drop earrings with pink pendant stones.

Her shoe details are still a secret, but if this is anything like Kidman’s previous Balenciaga ensembles, she likely chose the brand’s famous Knife Pumps in black.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment

If Kidman’s latest look feels familiar, that’s because she wore a very similar dress in 2023 at the Kering’s 2nd Annual Caring for Women Dinner. On September 12, 2023, Kidman walked the red carpet in a baby blue strapless gown, yet Balenciaga look. The dress originally debuted in the label’s Fall 2023 Couture show, but the Oscar winner altered the color from pastel pink to blue. (Ariana Grande wore the pink version on the Wicked press tour in February.)

Alongside a spiral embroidered tulle that flowed from bodice to hem, Kidman’s waist was embellished with a complementary satin bow, just like her Babygirl premiere attire. From there, she wore black opera gloves and diamond earrings from New York-based jeweler, Ana Khouri.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Another red carpet, another Balenciaga and Kidman match made in fashion heaven. And as awards season ramps up, fans of her fashion choices can keep an eye out for even more Balenciaga looks.