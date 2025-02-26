As guests entered the Jil Sander Fall 2025 show on Feb. 26, they knew they’d be greeted by timeless tailoring and unique fabrications on the runway. And they certainly were. What they didn’t expect was the plot twist that came at the end. The Milan Fashion Week fête showcased the co-creative directors, Luke and Lucie Meier’s final collection for the Italian label. Minutes after the husband-and-wife duo bid the audience adieu, the brand confirmed their resignation via press release — marking a surprising end to their seven-year tenure.

Before the show, the news was kept under wraps. However, it seems the collection’s dark and brooding color palette teased the end of an era. On the catwalk, the Meiers shocked fans with a more daring approach to minimalism. Instead of taking their signature “less is more” approach, the pair decorated ombré suits, mod maxi dresses, and statement outerwear with feathers, sequins, fur, and even coquette-ish bows. Then, the two took their final bow in all-black blazers and matching leather pants, which led fans to believe this goodbye was a mournful one.

According to the official statement, their departure was a “mutual decision.” Chairman of the Only The Brave Group (OTB), Renzo Rosso thanked the couple for their “vision, passion for excellence, and dedication to the brand.” In return, Luke and Lucie expressed gratitude for Rosso, as well as the Jil Sander teams “who have consistently dedicated their energy, passion, and talent to this project.” They also added they’re “proud of the work they have accomplished alongside such wonderful people.”

(+) WWD/WWD/Getty Images (+) WWD/WWD/Getty Images (+) WWD/WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/3

The Meiers’ grand exit was certainly unexpected — mainly because they were the house's longest-standing leaders. But before that, they both got their start at Polimoda in Florence, and shortly after graduation, tied the knot. At the start of her career, Lucie joined the design teams at Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton. Then, in 2015, she (along with Serge Ruffieux) replaced Raf Simmons as head designer at Dior. Before joining Jil Sander, Luke worked at Supreme for eight years, and went on to co-found the menswear brand, OAMC. In 2017, Luke and Lucie took over from Rodolfo Paglialunga at Jil Sander. The couple made the strongest of debuts with the label’s Spring/Summer 2018, and instantly proved they’re a match made in fashion heaven.

It’s unclear where the Meiers will head now. Will they take their partnership to another atelier? Or perhaps they’ll go their separate ways on the style front. Only time will tell. Jil Sander also hasn’t secured Lucie and Luke’s successor (or successors). So, stay tuned to TZR for updates.