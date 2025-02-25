Believe it or not, Sabato de Sarno stepped down from the creative director post at Gucci only three weeks ago. Since then, fashion enthusiasts have been eager to see how the Fall/Winter 2025 show would play out. On Feb. 25, all was revealed. Even though De Sarno wasn’t involved in the design process (an in-house studio team created the Fall ‘25 looks), his impact was felt in the moody, monochrome venue, plus in the lineup of VIP guests in the front row. Longtime fans of both the Italian label and De Sarno kicked off Milan Fashion Week on a stylish note — in head-to-toe Gucci, of course.

At the Spring/Summer 2025 show, attendees like Dakota Johnson, Nicola Coughlan, and more delivered their step-and-repeats in front of a burgundy backdrop. One of the first fashion muses to arrive was Edgar-Jones. The Normal People alum looked luxe in all-black Gucci, including a sequin jacket worn as a dress. Shortly after she posed for photographers, Jessica Chastain followed suit in another all-black outfit. The Oscar winner paired an elongated velvet blazer with matching knee-high boots. Her carry-all of the day was the Gucci Bamboo 1947 Top-Handle Bag, also in black. On the other hand, Yara Shahidi was of the only stars to go the pants route. The 25-year-old chose an olive green matching set from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection, plus the popular sky-high loafers.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks at Gucci Fall ‘25. And stay tuned to TZR for more celeb moments as Fashion Month rages on.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment

Edgar-Jones brought her fashion A-game in a sparkly, buttoned-up jacket, coupled with barely-there micro shorts. She continued the all-black theme with knee-high boots and a black shoulder bag, both from Gucci, duh.

Jessica Chastain

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment

The icon clearly got the all-black memo as she donned a velvet blazer overtop a coordinating LBD. Chastain accessorized with the same leather boots as Edgar-Jones, and the Gucci Bamboo 1947 Top-Handle Bag.

Julia Garner

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment

Garner broke up the noir number streak in a neon yellow leather dress. She gave the A-line mini a retro flair with monochromatic pointy pumps and a multi-color headscarf.

Yara Shahidi

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment

From the moment she exited her car, all eyes were on Shahidi. She stole the show in a monogrammed barn jacket and matching pants, courtesy of Gucci Pre-Fall 2024. Then, she coordinated her slingback platform loafers to her Jackie 1961 Shoulder Bag.

Iris Apatow

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment

Similar to Shahidi, Apatow turned heads in numerous olive pieces, including a square-neckline crop top, a midi pencil skirt, and knee-high leather boots. Extra points for her Gucci Bamboo Diva Bag, also in cool-toned green.

Parker Posey

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment

The former Dazed And Confused actor made a surprise appearance at the Gucci soirée. She delivered major winter outfit inspo in a green blazer, black wide-leg trousers, ruby platform loafers, and the Gucci Bamboo 1947 Bag in tow.

Anna Dello Russo

Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment

Marking her first MFW show of the season, the editor-at-large for Vogue Japan was all smiles in an oversized blue coat dress, alongside over-the-knee boots. Extra points for her Barbie pink Gucci Milano Mini Top-Handle Bag.