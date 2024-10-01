Whenever a Balenciaga collection is scheduled to premiere, you can expect an abundance of black looks to flood your Instagram timeline. Of course, creative director Demna’s new collection always spotlights moody hues galore, but beyond the catwalk, the front-row lineup also dons a fair share of noir numbers. To no surprise, Balenciaga’s steadfast affinity for black continued at the Spring/Summer 2025 show on September 30, as fashion muses like Nicole Kidman, Lindsay Lohan, Emma Roberts, and Naomi Campbell (to name a few) arrived at the atelier’s latest Paris Fashion Week presentation.

The evening before fashion month came to a close, frequent Balenciaga showgoers made their way to a darkened venue in the heart of Paris. Inside the pitch-black room was an elongated dinner table, which served as the evening’s elevated catwalk. One of the first stars to secure her seat at the table was Kidman, who rarely misses a Balenciaga show. The Oscar winner turned heads in a monochromatic all-black moment, starting with a turtleneck midi dress, sleek tights, pointy pumps, and a timeless top-handle bag. Extra points for her paparazzi-blocking oval sunglasses. Shortly after Kidman’s grand entrance, Rachel Sennott and Roberts popped up hand-in-hand. Sennott, for one, looked chic in a mock-neck mini while Roberts styled an oversized bomber jacket as a dress. Then there was Lohan, who broke up the matte streak with a sequin gown underneath a structured leather jacket, both in — you guessed it — black.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks from the Balenciaga S/S ‘25 show.

Nicole Kidman

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

While celebrity attendance at a runway show isn’t always guaranteed, Kidman will travel far and wide for Balenciaga. At the S/S ‘25 presentation, the Big Little Lies actor was instantly recognizable in all-black pieces, including a body-hugging midi dress, striking tights, pointy pumps, a matching top-handle bag, and statement sunglasses.

Rachel Sennott & Emma Roberts

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images Entertainment

Sennott and Roberts matched each other’s sartorial energy while posing for photographers. Sennott donned similar staples to Kidman, starting with a skintight LBD, semi-sheer tights, and pointy heels. Roberts, on the other hand, embraced her edgier self with an oversized bomber jacket, ripped pantaboots, and cat-eye sunglasses.

Ashley Graham

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Graham delivered endless holiday outfit inspo in a textured ankle-length maxi dress alongside a cropped fur jacket.

Lindsay Lohan

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment

Sequin season (a.k.a. the holiday season) will be here before you know it, so channel Lohan’s maxi dress and leather jacket combo at an upcoming get-together.

Naomi Campbell

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment

Campbell was one of the only A-listers to skip an all-black ensemble. Instead, she chose an asymmetrical ivory mock-neck dress paired with a classic black coat.

Anok Yai

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

A few days after Yai made waves on the Vetements S/S ‘25 catwalk, the model appeared at the Balenciaga show in long jean shorts, chunky knits, and a striking fur stole.

Naomi Scott

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment

The Aladdin actor approved Rihanna’s favorite pantaboots trend in a black pair styled with a matching baggy button-down.

Yseult

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment

The French multi-hyphenate gave menswear-inspired leather trousers and a structured trench coat a feminine finish with layered pearl necklaces and diamond hoop earrings.