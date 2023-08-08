Fashion pop quiz: Which European city is lauded for its residents’ signature voluminous dresses and sneakers combo, and its unexpected styling tricks? (We’ll give you a hint... think Cecilie Bahnsen.) If Copenhagen came to mind first, bravo — you know your stuff. Indeed, Scandi fashion girls are known for their quirky, cool sartorial sensibilities; however, once fashion week begins in the Danish capital, everyone joins in on the fun, as you’ll see by the street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. And considering some of the industry’s top trendsetters, including Grece Ghanem, Emili Sindlev, and Sophia Roe, are in attendance this season, you can expect the week to be bursting with one playful look after the next thanks to residents and out-of-towners.

Case in point? Despite the rainy weather on Day 1, showgoers presented no shortage of adventurous looks. Did you catch Amsterdam-based tastemaker Fia Hamelijnck’s graphic tee atop a striped button-down? It’s a fresh layering technique worth trying ASAP. Meanwhile, fashion influencer Mija Knezevic delivered a masterclass on color coordination with her intriguing combo of pastel blue, bright orange, and punchy purple.

The five-day extravaganza also gives everyone a first glimpse into what the style set will wear in the coming months. Slated a few weeks before the official fashion month begins, it’s the ultimate testing ground for this season’s It items (Bottega Veneta’s Tubular bag is already making waves).

Ahead, scroll through the best CPHFW Spring/Summer 2024 street style so far. Then bookmark this post as we’ll continue to update the gallery with more looks through Aug. 11.

Day 1

You know CPHFW has begun when someone hit the streets in a billowy dress and chunky kicks.

As mentioned above, Hamelijnck displayed a fresh way to layer with her casual tee and elevated button-down mash-up. The influencer anchored the outfit with a daring lace leggings and edgy boots pairing.

Norway-based influencer Maria Wos took a subtle approach to Barbiecore by styling all black with hot pink accents.

This cheerful melange of lavender and lime green proved the ideal antidote to gloomy weather on Day 1.

The dress-over-pants look is still going strong, according to this fashion girl.

This street style star took the buzzy moto look for a spin around Copenhagen.

Try a chic dress with the coziness of your favorite comforter. You won’t regret it.

The humble baseball cap feels high-fashion when teamed with a luxe leather jacket.

Yes, cheetah print can act as a neutral! Just look at influencer Sindlev for proof.

Is there such a thing as too much orange? Content creator Petra Henriette Rufi says no.

The exposed underwear trend reads less risqué when balanced out with purposely oversized silhouettes.

Want to dress up your favorite loungewear hoodie? Consider layering a corset over it.

Note to self: It’s definitely worth swapping the white laces on your Sambas for a colorful ribbons.

Spice up your basic black staples by working in a few bursts of bold color — orange, purple, and turquoise play particularly nice together.