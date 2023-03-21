From a sartorial perspective, the first few weeks of dressing for spring can be tricky. Take a stroll around your neighborhood, and you’ll see one person bundled up in a puffer jacket while another is in open-toed shoes and a knit dress. The key to navigating fluctuating temperatures in style? To hold on to your cold-weather favorites a little longer while simultaneously working breezy, spring-ready pieces into your look. In other words, embrace transitional outfits this month.

If you’re new to the early spring style game, here’s a good place to start: reach for a lightweight jacket, like a leather or trench silhouette, then add a top you can wear sans jacket underneath — just in case it happens to warm up later in the day. If you run warm, perhaps a sleeveless top will do; if you run cold, consider a lightweight pullover. Now for the bottom half of your outfit, try a bright trouser or a playful printed skirt to get you in the warm-weather spirit. And when it comes to your shoes, picking out an appropriate silhouette boils down to the temperature. Is where you live below the 60s? Step into a boot or sneaker. Is the forecast in the low-to-mid 70s? You’re ready for sandals. Voilà: You’ve officially mastered a foolproof in-between-seasons outfit formula.

For more style inspiration, check out the six transitional combinations below. Allow these looks to be your blueprint for getting dressed in the mornings for the next few weeks.

Denim Jacket + Jeans

You can always fall back on a denim-on-denim duo when you’re in a rush or don’t have the energy to put something different together (it happens to the best of us!). The tried-and-true pairing is perfect for the beginning of spring; just add on a scarf or necklace, and you’re ready for the day.

Wool Jacket + Sleeveless Top

A winter jacket reads less, well, wintery in a cheery hue like pastel pink. Incorporate a new spring piece into the look, too, like a sleeveless top. To give the ensemble a preppy touch, opt for a platform loafer and don’t forget to add in this season’s It item: a skinny scarf. This won’t provide too much warmth, but it’ll look cool.

Bright Sweater + Knee-Length Skirt

Inject some sunshine vibes into your look via a vibrant yellow sweater and a pair of flats in a coordinating shade. Then trade in your go-to winter jeans for a leg-baring knee-length skirt. The result is guaranteed to spark joy.

Blazer + Miniskirt

Business on the top, party on the bottom. A blazer feels a bit less corporate when paired with an itty-bitty, miniskirt. To keep things feeling casual, work in some sporty sneakers and tube socks.

Duster Jacket + Maxi Dress

Time to swap out your heavy fur-trim coats for a feather-light duster. Here’s a style tip: Choose a boldly printed style, and layer it over a maxi in a different pattern. Finish off with metallic boots for a glamorous touch.

V-Neck Sweater + Boxer Shorts

Take your boxer-inspired shorts for a spin in the upcoming weeks. An of-the-moment way to pull off the bottoms is to team them with a V-neck pullover and loafers. The result will feel just preppy enough.