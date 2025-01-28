January is always a tad quiet when it comes to star-studded red carpets and major industry events. However, the dry spell is officially over, as the fashion month festivities commenced in Copenhagen. The Fall/Winter 2025 shows began on Monday, with labels like Opéra Sport and Forza Collective on the schedule. Meanwhile, outside the shows, the street style is already off to a strong, incredibly stylish start.

Though the forecast was rainy and gloomy on day one, that didn’t stop attendees from hitting the street in their best ensembles. Never missing the sartorial mark, the Scandi set (and those visiting for the week), kept warm in practical outerwear, such as of-the-moment faux fur coats. Influencer Renia Jaz opted for a short chocolate brown style, while Rotate’s co-founder and creative director Thora Valdimars wore a jacket with extra-long sleeves from A.W.A.K.E. MODE.

On the accessories front, super-soft, toasty hats like trapper styles and balaclavas popped up everywhere on the sidewalks. Another major theme thus far? Menswear-inspired looks. Ties, specially, are already shaping up to be a leading look outside the shows this fashion month.

Below, feast your eyes on the best street style looks from CPHFW Fall/Winter 2025. Friendly reminder that the shows go until Friday, so check back daily for another batch of enticing fashion moments.

Day 1

Take it from content creator Nina Sandbech: four belts are better than one.

Clad in a sleek jacket and skirt set, this attendee oozed sophistication.

If CPHFW’s street style on day one is any indication, bag charms are guaranteed to dominate (again) this fashion month.

This guest’s print mixing moment surely turned heads on the streets.

Anna Katinka, the commercial director at Eurowoman magazine, tapped into the season’s menswear trend by way of a striped tie and black suit.

Influencer Amaka Hamelijnck’s fuzzy balaclava was equally functional and playful.

Above, Jaz’s aformentioned statement-making furry jacket.

Tip: Instead of a scarf, wrap a cashmere cardigan around your shoulders for extra warmth.