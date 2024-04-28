Personalizing accessories and gadgets isn’t a novel concept by any means (hello, beaded phone straps), but as of late, the trend keeps getting more and more ... unexpected. On TikTok and Instagram, users are demonstrating how to give your lived-in, years-old sneakers a second life with the help of pearls, ribbons, bows, lace, and more feminine details. And, if you haven’t yet noticed, accessorizing totes has become the latest DIY project for the fashion pack. Insiders and designers alike are flexing their creative muscles by decorating bags with quirky (and kinda silly) charms and keychains.

Always one to start industry trends, Miuccia Prada arguably put the look on the map last October when she debuted bags alongside sleek gold chains and preppy lanyards at Miu Miu’s show in Paris. Meanwhile, Balenciaga opted for a slightly chaotic-looking tote covered in keys, locks, carabiners, and more household knick-knacks. Then, the following season at NYFW Fall/Winter 2024, Coach showed Big Apple-inspired oversized adornments — think an apple, taxi, and the Statue of Liberty — dangling from its carryalls. Sure, the high-low mix of a designer bag and playful, childlike charms may initially sound somewhat, well, odd, but as luxury labels have proved, it somehow just works.

The fashion crowd clearly took notice of the runways, considering the trend was also prominent on the sidewalks, specifically at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024. Fun bag embellishments (in the form of stuffed animals, clear gummy bears, colorful beads, etc.) completely transformed sumptuous totes from brands like Miu Miu and Hermès, giving them a goofy, not-so-serious element of surprise.

Not sure how to begin styling your bag with charms and keychains? To help you out, we’ve laid out five ideas below. Friendly reminder: When it comes to this trend, there’s no such thing as over accessorizing.

Oversized Carryall + Animal Accessory

Zhuzh up your understated black leather tote with an in-your-face accent like, for example, a horse (the cowgirl aesthetic is still going strong, thanks to Beyoncé). From there, consider injecting some color into the look by adding a striking beaded charm. And if you’re one to miss your pup when you’re out and about (guilty), a tag with their face on it will almost make it feel like they’re by your side all day long.

Weekend Duffle + Quirky Charms

‘Tis the season to hit the road for a weekend getaway. And when you pack your bags, try fastening some cute keychains onto your duffle. Here, influencer Alyssa Coscarelli bedecked her slouchy leather tote with a handful of funky keychains, including a mushroom, 8 ball, bunny, and a panda. Might as well get a little outside-the-box with the look, right?

Brown Shoulder Bag + Pearls

Of course, your bag needn’t be covered in outlandish charms. For an elevated approach to the emerging look, team a polished string of pearls with a chic brown shoulder bag. Styling idea: Up the ante by accessorizing your outfit with luxe gold jewelry.

Structured Tote + Rainbow Beads

Love using a bead kit (Susan Alexandra’s box is too good) to design your own necklaces and bracelets? If yes, you already have a leg up on the trend. But instead of jewelry, try creating a multi-color bag charm with your initials or favorite word on it. A Hello Kitty keychain would be an adorable addition to the fire-engine red tote, too.

Boxy Bag + Sleek Keychains

Influencer Leia Sfez made quite the splash at PFW this past season with her attention-commanding accessory moment. She juxtaposed a luxe black Hermès Kelly Bag with a handful of statement keychains, the most notable looks being an I Heart NY piece and a green, red, and white car.