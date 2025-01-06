Everyone typically has at least one New Year’s resolution they hope to accomplish in the coming months. Of course, sticking to a consistent workout routine or eating more fruits and veggies is high on the list for many folks. Or maybe you’re hoping to get into some simple healthy habits, like reading every night before bed. Should another 2025 goal be to revamp your wardrobe, the January fashion news, which ranges from new collaborations to special brand collections, is here to help.

For instance, if your go-to pajamas could use a fashion-forward upgrade, Sleeper has you covered. The fashion girl-loved Ukrainian label is celebrating 10 years with a line of reimagined (and statement-making) sleepwear and loungewear looks. “This collection is a love letter to the hardworking women of Ukraine — a celebration of the hands that have shaped Sleeper’s story and a testament to the power of women standing together,” the press release said.

Meanwhile, Chanel debuted its latest Coco Crush collection — the inaugural drop was released in 2015. This new installment includes rubies for the first time. For the line’s accompanying campaign, Chanel tapped BLACKPINK’s Jennie, one of the label’s current ambassadors, and welcomed Mona Tougaard and Amelia Gray Hamlin as new faces of the brand.

Below, read up on the industry’s January fashion news — hot off the press. This month is shaping up to be an exciting one.

Chanel Debuts Its New Coco Crush Collection

Courtesy Of Chanel

As mentioned, this January, Chanel launched its latest Coco Crush collection. It’s a meaningful drop for the Parisian fashion house as the line features a new interpretation of Coco Crush with rubies. Meanwhile, the Chanel Jewelry Creation Studio also released a new pavé setting technique for Coco Crush, which entails adorning the diagonal lines of the quilted weave. “The diamonds light up the incisions,” a statement from the brand said. “Although the gemstones seem naturally scattered on gold, it’s a mirage precisely set by the technical prowess of the jewelers and settings. A bold, innovative pavé setting that is sure to inspire new ways of wearing.”

Sleeper Celebrates 10 Years

Courtesy Of Sleeper

Happy 10th birthday, Sleeper. To honor the milestone, the Kyiv-based brand is introducing a special Pre-Spring 2025 collection. Created in partnership with Sleeper’s Ukrainian team and the Roza Factory, the city’s legendary jersey manufacturer, the line zeroes in on elevated loungewear with the brand’s distinct details, like feathers, bows, and ruffles.

“We want to honor the women’s hands who, over these 10 years, have made one of the most incredible stories in fashion possible — the creation of Sleeper,” the label’s founders, Asya Veretsa and Kate Zubarieva, said in a press release. “A brand born from sisterhood, deep love for craftsmanship, and a shared appreciation for beauty.” You can pre-order the collection here.

L’AGENCE Opens New Boutique At Fashion Island

Courtesy Of L'AGENCE

L’AGENCE just unveiled its latest location at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, California. Designed by New York-based Paul Bennett Architecture, the stunning 1,221 square-foot space marks the label’s sixth boutique in the United States (the others are in New York and Texas). “We are thrilled to open our new L’AGENCE store at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, a natural next step in connecting directly with our loyal customer base in Southern California and showcasing the full expression of the brand.” Jonny Saven, CEO of L’AGENCE, said in a press release.

Jimmy Choo Introduces Diamond Flex Trainer

Jimmy Choo kicked off 2025 with the release of its latest shoe — the Diamond Flex Trainer. Boasting a flexible, lightweight sole, the silhouette offers maximum comfort. Jimmy Choo’s new laid-back sneakers are available in men's and women’s sizes, with styles including black, latte, metallic silver, ruby red leather, and leopard-printed pony. The women’s pairs, which are priced from $595 to $795, have a back that folds down, allowing for the option to wear the shoes as mules.