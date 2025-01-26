(Style)

A Faux Fur Coat Makes Winter Much More Bearable

by Kelsey Stewart
@tinvcb
How to style a faux fur coat
You know it’s a brutal winter when it snows in Florida. Yes, in case you missed it, the Sunshine State got hit with a rare storm this week — which likely wasn’t on any Floridian’s 2025 bingo card. Meanwhile, other parts of the country had single-digit (or below-zero) temperatures over the past few days. But hey, there’s a silver lining here: You can cocoon yourself in uber-warm, cute outerwear, such as an of-the-moment faux fur coat. Lately, the cozy look has been the pièce de résistance in influencers' and celebrities' cold-weather outfits (hello, Kendall and Kylie Jenner).

Perhaps part of the recent demand for the piece, according to Katherine Sapp, a stylist and head of creative at Larroudé, is because the masses love to revisit classic wardrobe essentials. “It's really something that never goes out of style!” she says about the fuzzy outerwear style. As far as wearing the topper goes, Sapp recommends letting it do all the talking. “I think a gorgeous fur coat deserves to be the spotlight of your outfit,” she tells TZR. “Pair it with a simple tight turtleneck, wide-leg trousers, and kitten heels to look expensive and put together.”

Accessories can really make or break any look, and that goes for a faux fur jacket outfit. Wardrobe stylist Danielle Cafiero points to baseball hats, sneakers, and minimal ballet flats as a few finishing touches to consider. “They make for a perfect formula if you’re looking to convey a high/low look,” she says about teaming one of the accents with your furry coat.

Many fashion folks are getting their faux fur fix from APPARIS, a label that’s been honing in on the look for years now. This season, Lauren Nouchi, co-founder and creative director of the brand, says its most popular style is the Sai faux mink short coat. “I think there is a huge trend around "real fur"/vintage fur-looking coats this season, and our Sai mink fits perfectly with the look,” she explains. Nouchi adds, “Some customers style it with barrel jeans and a chunky turtleneck for the ultimate cool-girl winter look, and others wear it with a little black dress for a more dressy outfit.”

Scroll ahead for more faux fur outfit ideas to try this winter.

French Girl

As Cafiero notes, a ballet flat works well with the outerwear trend, especially if you’re seeking a sophisticated finish. Instead of a beanie, keep your ears nice and toasty with a très chic black beret.

Ragged Priest
Julia Coat
$225
Everlane
The Luxe Rib Funnel-Neck Tee
$50
Citizens Of Humanity
Ayla Baggy Cuffed Crop
$268
Freda Salvador
Jada Square Toe Ballet Flat
$295
Crunello Cucinelli
Monili Beads Wool Beret
$556

Preppy & Polished

A luxe faux fur jacket teamed with a pair of preppy L.L. Bean shoes is a surprisingly fashion-forward mash-up. And it looks even cooler with slouchy army green trousers. Zhuzh up the outfit with an elevated cream blouse, and off you go.

Lamarque
Linnea Faux Fur Jacket
$275
COS
Scarf-Detail Silk Blouse
$185
R13
Wide-Leg Utility Pant
$495
L.L. Bean
Bean Boots
$289
Shinola
The Shinola Runabout
$795

Slightly Sporty

Scale back the mob wife vibes with a sporty baseball cap, such as one of Ralph Lauren’s classic styles. From there, add more texture to the getup with a suede bag and complementing Birkenstock slides — bonus points if you go for a shearling-lined pair.

Apparis
Sai Coat
$445
Still Here
Everyday
$280
Polo Ralph Lauren
Classic Logo-Embroidered Cap
$62
Birkenstock
Boston Shearling
$175
Christopher Esber
Turnlock Suede Mini Shoulder Bag
$650

Office Bound

Though a simple styling hack, cinching your outerwear with a skinny belt really goes a long way. If you’re wearing the look into the office, finish with black trousers and coordinating patent leather pumps (then simply remove the belt once you get to your desk).

Bardot
Sarissa Faux Fur Jacket
$229
$100
Toteme
Thin Trouser Belt
$320
Almina Concept
Adjustable Waist Trousers
$258
Saint Laurent
Norma Patent Leather Pumps
$1,110
Khaite
Cate Bag
$4,800

Cool & Casual

Take Sapp’s advice and make your faux fur coat the star of the show by sprinkling pared-back pieces into the look. A neutral black or brown top, blue jeans, and black leather boots are the way to go.

Isabel Marant
Aglae Coat
$1,790
WARDROBE.NYC
Jersey T-Shirt
$265
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans
$168
Schutz
Mikki Block Bootie
$188
Métier
Market Small
$2,550