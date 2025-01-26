You know it’s a brutal winter when it snows in Florida. Yes, in case you missed it, the Sunshine State got hit with a rare storm this week — which likely wasn’t on any Floridian’s 2025 bingo card. Meanwhile, other parts of the country had single-digit (or below-zero) temperatures over the past few days. But hey, there’s a silver lining here: You can cocoon yourself in uber-warm, cute outerwear, such as an of-the-moment faux fur coat. Lately, the cozy look has been the pièce de résistance in influencers' and celebrities' cold-weather outfits (hello, Kendall and Kylie Jenner).

Perhaps part of the recent demand for the piece, according to Katherine Sapp, a stylist and head of creative at Larroudé, is because the masses love to revisit classic wardrobe essentials. “It's really something that never goes out of style!” she says about the fuzzy outerwear style. As far as wearing the topper goes, Sapp recommends letting it do all the talking. “I think a gorgeous fur coat deserves to be the spotlight of your outfit,” she tells TZR. “Pair it with a simple tight turtleneck, wide-leg trousers, and kitten heels to look expensive and put together.”

Accessories can really make or break any look, and that goes for a faux fur jacket outfit. Wardrobe stylist Danielle Cafiero points to baseball hats, sneakers, and minimal ballet flats as a few finishing touches to consider. “They make for a perfect formula if you’re looking to convey a high/low look,” she says about teaming one of the accents with your furry coat.

Many fashion folks are getting their faux fur fix from APPARIS, a label that’s been honing in on the look for years now. This season, Lauren Nouchi, co-founder and creative director of the brand, says its most popular style is the Sai faux mink short coat. “I think there is a huge trend around "real fur"/vintage fur-looking coats this season, and our Sai mink fits perfectly with the look,” she explains. Nouchi adds, “Some customers style it with barrel jeans and a chunky turtleneck for the ultimate cool-girl winter look, and others wear it with a little black dress for a more dressy outfit.”

Scroll ahead for more faux fur outfit ideas to try this winter.

French Girl

As Cafiero notes, a ballet flat works well with the outerwear trend, especially if you’re seeking a sophisticated finish. Instead of a beanie, keep your ears nice and toasty with a très chic black beret.

Preppy & Polished

A luxe faux fur jacket teamed with a pair of preppy L.L. Bean shoes is a surprisingly fashion-forward mash-up. And it looks even cooler with slouchy army green trousers. Zhuzh up the outfit with an elevated cream blouse, and off you go.

Slightly Sporty

Scale back the mob wife vibes with a sporty baseball cap, such as one of Ralph Lauren’s classic styles. From there, add more texture to the getup with a suede bag and complementing Birkenstock slides — bonus points if you go for a shearling-lined pair.

Office Bound

Though a simple styling hack, cinching your outerwear with a skinny belt really goes a long way. If you’re wearing the look into the office, finish with black trousers and coordinating patent leather pumps (then simply remove the belt once you get to your desk).

Cool & Casual

Take Sapp’s advice and make your faux fur coat the star of the show by sprinkling pared-back pieces into the look. A neutral black or brown top, blue jeans, and black leather boots are the way to go.