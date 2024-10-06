Close your eyes and imagine a paparazzi image of a bona fide it girl — say, street style star Hailey Bieber. In the photo, what is she wearing? Perhaps an oversized jacket and the season’s hottest sneaker? Relaxed denim, too, likely comes to mind. After all, for the Rhode founder and other effortlessly chic folks, their signature “I-just-threw-this-on” uniform wouldn’t be complete without true blues. And while heritage labels like Levi’s will always be a favorite amongst the style set, there’s also a new wave of denim brands winning over cool girls everywhere.

Though denim is a timeless wardrobe essential, according to Anna Foster, the founder of British label E.L.V. DENIM, “We’re living in a time when consumers are seeking individuality, no longer content with owning the same pair as everyone else,” she tells TZR. Elena Bonvicin, the brainchild of EB Denim (a label loved by Bieber, Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift, and Emily Ratajkowski), echoes Foster, explaining, “People are craving something different yet elevated — whether that’s the fit, wash, or seams.” Because of this mindset, the industry’s coolest denim brands aren’t just releasing any jeans — they’re doubling down on details, whether subtle or statement-making.

Look to EB Denim’s Frederic Jean, which boasts an of-the-moment horseshoe silhouette with novelty seaming and a drawcord bottom. Meanwhile, Still Here’s bestselling style is aptly named — enter the Cool Jeans. “Between the cloud fabric, toggle, and fit, they have quickly become our most sought-after style,” founders Sonia and Maurice Mosseri note, adding that they can’t keep the look in stock. “They fit many different body types and ages, and we find that most customers that have one wash come back for one or two more to add to their collection because they ‘do not take these off.’”

Ahead, check out the industry’s cool girl denim brands and shop the must-have styles, too.

E.L.V. DENIM

“E.L.V. DENIM was founded on the belief that beauty can be created from what already exists,” says Foster. “While other denim brands may have started with upcycling, many have since shifted to using virgin fibers.” According to the expert, E.L.V. DENIM is the only brand on the market to offer 100% upcycled denim garments. Though she admits it’s likely easier to craft jeans from new fabrics, using vintage materials is what makes the brand’s jeans exceptional. She adds, “And while each pair is one-of-a-kind, you won’t need to try on dozens to find the perfect fit — we’ve spent years perfecting precision pattern cutting to guarantee flawless sizing.” It’s no wonder influencers like Linda Tol and Monikh Dale are among its clientele.

Icon Denim

Gigi Hadid, Rosalía, Jennifer Lopez — who hasn’t worn Icon Denim? Launched by Lucio Mauro, the Los Angeles-based brand is known for its decidedly cool, modern silhouettes. A one-stop shop for denim, the label delivers everything from slouchy and straight-leg jeans to button-downs and miniskirts. When putting together a casual denim look this fall, keep its tagline “you can dress how you want, when you want” in mind.

EB Denim

Bonvicin confesses she launched EB Denim in 2017 with no real plan. But hey, she’s clearly a natural entrepreneur, considering nearly every A-lister owns one of her styles. However, the 25-year-old designer actually kicked off her business selling upcycled Levi’s. She noticed how women loved their vintage 501s jeans, but there was a limited supply of the right sizes out there; plus, the fit wasn’t always the best. “I came up with a reworking concept that brought in the jeans about four inches by adding a seam on each panel that not only made them smaller but made them more flattering,” she explains. “I didn’t know much about pattern making or sewing at the time, but it ended up being the best design that took me to the next step of growing the brand.”

Today, EB Denim serves up a wide assortment, from straight-leg silhouettes to frayed miniskirts. Out of all the styles, though, she says its Low-Rise Baggy Jeans are especially in demand. Case in point: TikTokers are raving about the look, saying how the bottoms are their new favorite pair. Even Suki Waterhouse is a fan. “I’m really proud that this has become a customer favorite because it’s a style that I consider to be more basic, and having a customer trust us with her go-to essentials is a major long-term goal for me,” Bonvicin says.

Still Here

Stroll around New York, and you’re bound to spot a chic resident rocking a look from Still Here. And they’re not super tricky to ID, thanks to the SH embroidery on the back of every piece, all of which are made from 100% cotton. “We focus on everyday dressing, giving our customers the foundation for good style,” says the husband and wife duo. Their goal is simple: Design thoughtful and timeless fits that only get better with age. The vintage-looking imagery on Still Here’s Instagram page contributes to its overall cool-girl appeal as well.

Pistola Denim

“I launched Pistola denim to bridge a large price gap I saw in the market for of-the-moment styles with well-fitting, high-quality denim available at a sensible price point,” founder Grace Na explains. Before introducing the brand to the world, the designer, who had 20 years of experience working in apparel before embarking on her own, found that the majority of styles she gravitated towards had a price tag of $200 to $300. Therefore, she made it her mission to provide denim that was accessible, with most of the brand’s looks ringing in under $200. Meanwhile, trend-driven shoppers will be pleased with the label’s current product assortment. “We’ve incorporated palazzo styles, longer shorts, balloon shapes and barrel legs into our collection to satisfy her appetite in wanting to make more of a statement with her jeans,” explains Na.