In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, the TZR team is testing Rhode’s Pocket Blush.

When Hailey Bieber concocts a food-inspired beauty look, odds are she’s gearing up to launch a new Rhode product. In the months leading up to her skin care brand’s initial June 2022 launch, she repeatedly went viral on TikTok for her “glazed donut skin” tutorials. Last summer, her “strawberry girl” look consisting of hyper-diffused flushed-pink cheeks had a similar effect. Fans were quick to speculate that the blush behind the pretty summertime makeup was a top-secret upcoming product from her brand. And naturally, the internet sleuths were onto something. Fast forward nearly a year later, Rhode’s Pocket Blush is available for pre-order and will officially drop on June 20.

The cream blush comes in six everyday shades curated by Bieber and promises a long-wear, natural flush that glides on for a dewy finish. It comes in a cute, pocket-sized chocolate brown twist-up stick which makes application on-the-go a breeze, especially if you do your makeup in the car like Bieber often does.

As Rhode’s first color cosmetics launch outside of lips, this blush is one of the most anticipated beauty launches of the year. So naturally, TZR editors have been dying to see if it’s worth the inevitable hype and CVS receipt-length waitlists. Ahead, of the official launch, the team was able to get their hands on samples from the brand. Keep reading for our honest thoughts on Rhode’s Pocket Blush.

Fast Facts:

Price: $24

Size: 0.18 oz/5.3 g

Clean/Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best For: A natural flush; on-the-go application

Ingredient Highlights: Peptides, tamanu oil

What We Like: Super pigmented; blends seamlessly; long-lasting in the heat

What We Don’t Like: Nothing!

Rating: 5/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Formula

Staying true to the ‘glazed donut skin’ origins of her brand, Bieber created Pocket Blush to complement glowy skin looks. The creamy, serum-like formula glides onto skin and melts in seamlessly with just a few taps of your fingertips. Developed with dermatologists, the formula is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and fragrance-free, and contains peptides and tamanu oil to soften and plump skin. These ingredients also help the product blend easily and allow you to build up your coverage without it getting cakey. Bieber also says you can tap it on your lips for a monochromatic look.

The six pigmented shades are designed to provide a soft, diffused flush or layered for a bolder look. They include Piggy (baby pink), Sleepy Girl (soft mauve), Freckle (natural peach), Spicy Marg (bright coral), Juice Box (hot pink), and Toasted Teddy (bronze terracotta).

Our Experiences & Results

Amanda Ross, Beauty Editor, Wearing Sleepy Girl

Courtesy of Amanda Ross

“Two things surprised me about the Rhode blush, which I’ve been anticipating for the better part of a year now. The first is how pigmented the shades are — that includes all of them, from the boldest hot pink to the more demure mauves. Bieber’s thing might be a very understated makeup look, but these blushes will impress even the most full-out glam fans. The only shocker was just how well this formula does in the heat. I was expected a more skin care-style serum blush, but this stick’s staying power is seriously impressive. Full disclosure: I started to sweat basically the moment I got the package (thank you, Austin, TX summers) but hours later, it looks as fresh as the moment it was applied.”

Angela Melero, Executive Editor, Wearing Spicy Marg

Courtesy of Angela Melero

“While I gravitate towards bright, coral blush shades, I also understand that they can go wrong very quickly. If the shade is too pigmented, I can end up looking clownish instead of naturally flushed. I was pleasantly surprised by Rhode's cream formula — while one dab definitely gives major color payoff, the blendability makes it easy to distribute and soften across the cheek. In fact, I even found myself building on the color a bit to add some intensity to the tops of my cheeks and temples — no thick, cakey finish here. I'm loving how workable this formula is and how light it sits on the skin. It also keeps its color throughout the day. Other cream formulas can fade or splotch with time, but this one stays put."

Erin Lukas, Deputy Beauty Editor, Wearing Piggy

Courtesy of Erin Lukas

“I swear by cream blush but not all formulas are created equal. Needless to say, I’ve been eager to try Rhode’s take on the product. My first impression was that the blush is extremely pigmented, and I was worried I put too much on my cheeks and was going to have to do damage control. But I was pleasantly surprised — it blended out like a dream with just my fingertips. I decided to take the shade Piggy for a spin, and despite it looking quite literally like Missy Piggy, the baby pink was super soft and subtle on my skin. It was the perfect wash of color for a sunny NYC weekend in June, and held up despite having to wait 15 minutes on a humid subway platform for the train and spending the evening outdoors at a birthday party. I anticipate it’s going to be one of my most-used makeup products this summer, and I can’t wait to try the other shades.”

Samantha Scott, Newsletter Editor & Strategist, Wearing Toasted Teddy

Courtesy of Samantha Scott

“This is the first Rhode product I've ever tried and I totally get the hype. I threw the shade Toasted Teddy in my makeup bag for my brother's college graduation weekend. The packaging is so cute and great for on-the-go. Though we were up in New Hampshire, it was hot outside when I arrived, and even hotter in the fourth-floor dorm room I stayed in – especially without the luxury of elevators or air conditioning. Despite those conditions, the product glided on beautifully, and settled into a deep berry tone once blended in. The brand suggests using fingers to apply it, but I find that when it comes to blush, using a brush really helps to get the placement that I want. Happy to report it lasted through many hugs, kisses, happy tears, and traversing the surprisingly large campus on the first afternoon of festivities. I'll definitely be adding this one to my rotation!”

Maggie Haddad, Sr. Social Strategist, Wearing Sleepy Girl

Courtesy of Maggie Haddad

“I'm very picky about my blushes, but this product ticks all of my boxes. The balm-like formula applies like butter and is relatively sheer upon blending, making it easier to control application. I like a more saturated blush look, so I really pack it on there — and despite my layering, the product still feels super light on my cheekbones. Not only is Sleepy Girl the perfect soft mauve shade, it also leaves me looking ultra-glowy, ideal for a Sabrina Carpenter-esque dewy blush moment."

Is Rhode’s Pocket Blush Worth It?

Whether you’re already a cream flush fan or you’re looking to lighten up your makeup routine for the summer, Rhode’s Pocket Blush will quickly become a staple in your makeup bag. The formula is easy to apply, feels weightless on the skin, and holds up in the heat – even the NYC humidity. On top of living up to its performance claims, the shade range includes options for an array of makeup aesthetics and a range of skin tones. TL;DR: Bieber has done it again with this Rhode launch.