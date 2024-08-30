(Vibe Of The Month)

Denim Outfits To Wear In The Unpredictable September Weather

They’re always a good idea.

by Kelsey Stewart
September 2023 was the hottest one on record. Yeah, just let that sink in for a second. This tidbit of info may have you second-guessing tossing your summer looks in storage after Labor Day. But, hey, given the notoriously unpredictable weather this month, there’s bound to be some chilly days on the horizon, too. This begs the question: What types of outfits should you wear this September? Denim looks are one route to take. Heavier than linen but lighter than leather, the timeless material is perfect for summer-to-fall dressing.

The beauty of the classic outfit is you probably already have countless true blues hanging in your closet. Take, for instance, an always-in-style oversized jean jacket, which will look incredibly cool alongside one of 2024’s top denim trends — think horseshoe, a curvy, wide-leg style, or an early aughts-looking skinny silhouette (yes, the oft-controversial look is having a triumphant comeback this year). Then there are denim dresses — maxi, midi, and mini included — or overalls, both of which take the guesswork out of getting ready in the morning. Simply pair the number with a tall boot or ballet flat, and you’re all set.

Scroll ahead for five denim outfits to road test this September. And if your collection could use some love, nab one of the pieces below.

Super Slouchy

Though skinny jeans are destined to have their moment this fall, baggy, super slouchy styles are still very much a part of the denim scene. Here, content creator Stephanie Broek doubled down on the roomy look by way of dark wash separates from Closed. But instead of a classic button-down top, she went with a pullover complete with dramatic cuffs. Aviator frames added a fun ‘70s touch to the outfit.

Closed
Denim Long-Sleeved Top
$590
Closed
Relaxed Jeans
$420
Moscot
Shav
$350
Maison Margiela
Tabi Leather Ballet Flats
$890
The Row
Leather Half Moon Bag
$1,390

A Little Unexpected

You can never go wrong with a laid-back denim jacket and jeans combo — it’s a fact. But should you want to rock something with more edge, this outfit here is it. The jacket boasts strong, structured shoulders (which is unlike most styles on the market), while the blue and black jeans are just as unique. If you get warm while wearing the look, wrap the topper around your shoulders or waist.

Anine Bing
Rory Jacket
$350
Mugler
Spiral Mix Media Jeans
$1,070
Veronica Beard
Pruitt Ribbed Tee
$158
Max Mara
Metal-Toe Slingbacks
$825
Loewe
Mini Puzzle Bag
$2,650

Easy Peasy

If you’re not in the mood to slip into a dress, consider denim overalls, which are equally as effortless. Add personality to the one-piece with a pastel pink button-down and lime green bow-adorned heels, as shown here on influencer Courtnee Crews.

Free People
We The Free Good Luck Barrel Overalls
$148
Anthropologie
The Bennet Buttondown Shirt by Maeve
$98
Zara
Satin Effect Bow High Heel Sandals
$50
Loren Stewart
Silver Necklace
$150
STAUD
Harlow Buckle Suede Shoulder Bag
$325

Mix Washes

Spice up your denim-on-denim look by marrying two slightly different washes. The result is subtle and casual yet still reads a bit unexpected. From there, dress up the duo with strappy black sandals and a coordinating shoulder bag.

Madewell
Relaxed Button-Up Shirt
$98
Still Here
Everyday In Vintage Blue
$280
Manolo Blahnik
Ninfemu 50MM Leather Strappy Sandals
$645
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Candy Bag
$445
Mejuri
Tube Huggie Hoops
$48

Cozy & Cute

If it’s too toasty to sport numerous denim pieces, opt for relaxed jeans (because sweating in a pair of skinnies doesn’t sound fun). On top, keep things in the same blue color scheme with a lightweight knit vest. And if you’re not ready to let go of your summer accents? Don’t be afraid to tote around a straw bag.

J.Crew
Cashmere Cropped Cable-Knit Sweater-Vest
$118
$80
Aritzia
The '90s Millie Hi-Rise Cargo Jean
$148
Bembien
Lola Bag
$140
Brinker + Eliza
Queen of Hearts 24K Gold-Plated Necklace
$318
Anthropologie
Bibi Lou Zagreb Loafers
$160

