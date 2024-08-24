Every fall, I habitually find myself clinging to about one to two pairs of jeans to carry me through the chillier (not cold — it’s LA, after all) months of the year. Every season brings a new obsession. Last autumn, I loved high-waisted, flooded, wide-legged trouser styles, and the year before, I was all about the roomy, straight leg styles. This year, I’m on board the horseshoe denim train.

One of the quirkier styles we’ve seen enter the jean space in a while, the silhouette is exactly as its name implies. It’s a roomy, wide-leg shaft that tapers off at the bottom, creating opposing parenthesis-like curves that look like, that’s right, a horseshoe.

My first taste of the trend came this spring when I saw a colleague wearing a two-toned pair of Citizens of Humanity’s horseshoe style at a work event. She paired the jeans with a white tee, boxy blazer, and pointed kitten-heeled pumps. I immediately wanted to replicate the look in its entirety. So I did — starting with the denim.

I picked up the exact pair I saw on my pal and started experimenting with different outfit combos. In addition to a blazer and pumps, I also dressed the jeans down in the summer with a laid-back graphic tee and flip-flops. For nights out, I paired them with a bodysuit and strappy heels. No matter how I spun it, the jeans elevated every look. An added bonus is the comfort factor, as the roomy leg and mid- to high-rise allow for easy wear that never feels restrictive.

@nililotan As fall nears, my love affair with horseshoe denim is only getting started and I’m already imagining how I’ll wear them as the temperatures start to drop. Maybe with an oversized knit sweater or my go-to team jersey once football season kicks off? The possibilities are endless. Ahead, see my top picks for the now-ubiquitous horseshoe jean style that’s getting buzzier by the second.

Citizens Of Humanity Pieced Horseshoe Jean $398 See On Citizens Of Humanity These two-toned, vintage-inspired jeans were my gateway drug into the horseshoe silhouette — and I’ve never looked back. The length hits right at my ankles, so the pants look great with both heels and flats.

Gap Mid Rise Horseshoe Jeans $90 See On Gap While some may be deterred from no-stretch jeans, I love them. They give throwback ‘90s vibes and remind me of the denim of my childhood that got comfier and softer with wear.

Free People We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans $98 See On Free People This mid-rise style from Free People comes in a whopping 19 washes, so you can stock up on all the horseshoe denim in one spot.

Agolde Mara $268 $175 See on Revolve The rigid denim and cool paneling make for a sleek and elevated take on the horseshoe style. The high-rise waist works well with cropped tees and tanks.

Tibi Sid Jeans $495 See On Shopbop For more of a trouser fit, try this longer, barrel-shaped pair from Tibi. When paired with pointed pumps and an oversized button-down blouse, they are instantly office-appropriate.

Aligne Markus Horseshoe Jeans $149 See On Aligne While black denim typically comes in more faded, coal-like washes, this deep, inky, noir shade makes this horseshoe style read very formal and sophisticated.

Lioness Horseshoe Jean $89 See On Revolve Can’t decide on one wash? Get the best of both worlds with this two-toned pair that delivers a different look in the front and back.

Nili Lotan Shon Jean $395 See On Nili Lotan For an easy, everyday pair of jeans, try this relaxed, stretchy option from Nili Lotan that features oversized paneled pockets and a cool faded distressed wash.

Everlane The Way-High® Curve Jean $128 See On Everlane Embrace winter white with this creamy ivory curvy jean style. Pair it with a beige cozy sweater for a monochromatic moment.