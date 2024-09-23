For Gigi and Bella Hadid, the perks of being in the same industry are endless. For one, the sisters frequently work together — most recently, they followed each other on the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2023 runway. They’re also invited to the same A-list affairs, so they never have to walk the red carpet alone. Possibly the best part of having a fashion muse sister? The dynamic duo can always source each other for outfit inspiration. On September 22, this rang true when Bella Hadid styled a similar green floral bikini that her sister, Gigi Hadid wore back in June. While the two swimsuits are slightly different silhouettes, the coquette-ish print was exactly the same.

For her latest Instagram-worthy photo dump, Bella posed by a picturesque lake with her Ôrəbella perfume Salted Muse in hand. She captioned the post “the salted muse” and curated her beach-ready ensemble based on the fragrance’s sage green hue. The supermodel took inspiration from Gigi with a gingham two-piece from Frankies Bikinis — the same California-based label where her sister shopped. Instead of her sister’s balconette top (more on that later), Bella chose a halter-neck triangle top covered in the same gingham and daisy print as Gigi. From there, she paired the tied top with the matching low-waisted bikini bottoms, also in the green-on-green pattern. She opted out of shoes and instead layered on timeless jewelry, starting with her signature Bulgari chain necklace, mismatched statement bracelets, and diamond micro-mini hoop earrings.

Back on June 19, 2024, Gigi also took to Instagram to showcase her Frankies Bikinis swimsuit. While on a girls’ trip, the fashion muse looked sun-kissed in the aforementioned balconette bikini top, also courtesy of Frankies Bikinis. Contrary to Bella’s triangle top, Gigi’s bra was lined with daisy embroidery atop the U-shaped neckline. She presumably slipped on the coordinating Dove Classic Gingham Bikini Bottoms underneath her distressed denim shorts. As opposed to Bella’s ethereal accessories, Gigi went a more cool-girl route with the rest of her look, including a black trucker hat and chunky charm necklaces from Hart.

With Paris Fashion Week just hours away, don’t be surprised if the sisters deliver another matching moment on (or off) the runway. In the meantime, channel Bella’s bikini via the curated edit below. And while you’re at it, treat yourself to her Salted Muse perfume.