Ever since the Eras Tour began in March 2023, Taylor Swift has become a pro at divvying up her off-stage time. At the end of each stretch, the multi-hyphenate usually fits in a Kansas City Chiefs game or two, some R&R with her family, and a few nights out with her celebrity friends, of course. On September 21 — one month after the tour’s European leg wrapped — Swift was spotted with Gigi Hadid in matching trench coats, no less. This evening in New York marked the duo’s first public get-together since November 2023, when they were joined by Sophie Turner and Selena Gomez.

After an intimate dinner at The Corner Store — a new NoHo hotspot that opened last week — the longtime friends were snapped by the paparazzi while en route to their car. Hadid led the way in a slew of autumnal staples, starting with tan cashmere trousers from her label, Guest In Residence. The supermodel paired the pants with a white T-shirt underneath the pièce de résistance: a satin brown trench coat courtesy of Saint Laurent. Instead of her signature Miu Miu Arcadie Bag, Hadid tapped into the butter yellow color craze with the Jacquemus Le Bisou shoulder bag. Brown croc-embossed boots from Brazil-based footwear label, Schutz rounded out her OOTN. For a touch of shine, Hadid layered on chunky charm necklaces from Hart and Jacquie Aiche alongside statement Khaite hoop earrings.

Tatiana / BACKGRID

As Swift followed shortly behind the Guest In Residence founder, it was clear she took cues from Hadid’s fall-inspired ‘fit. For starters, the Grammy winner coordinated a cropped black Vivienne Westwood long-sleeve with a pleated plaid mini skirt from Ramy Brook. She continued the hers-and-hers trench moment with a striped green topper, also from Vivienne Westwood. From there, Swift sourced the London atelier once more for lace-up platform boots in a Reputation-esque croc print. On the accessories front, Swift chose a gold chainlink choker and a red croc-embossed top-handle bag from Stella McCartney — one of her go-to purse designers.

Tatiana / BACKGRID

The Eras Tour doesn’t pick back up again until October 18 in Miami, so keep an eye out for more Swift sightings in the coming days. In the meantime, channel both Hadid and Swift’s autumnal ensembles via the curated edit below. And hurry, because their exact trenches are still available to shop — for now, that is.