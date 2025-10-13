Now that the Spring/Summer 2026 fashion month is in the rearview mirror, it’s time to fully digest everything that manifested on the runways. Some takeaways? The ‘80s are returning with a vengeance (hello, stone-wash denim and shoulder pads), as are goth-like looks. Meanwhile, in terms of sought-after shades, designers are cranking up the color next spring. In fact, the front-running hues were bolder than ever. Spoiler: Butter yellow’s days are perhaps (finally) coming to an end.

Indeed, the buttery, soft hue that’s had the internet in a chokehold for years now seems to be fizzing out of the fashion scene. Its replacement? Lemon yellow. Blame in on Hailey Bieber’s buzzed-about Rhode lemontini drop this past summer, but the striking shade is set to be a favorite come spring, according to powerhouses like Balenciaga, Miu Miu, and Loewe. And it wasn’t the only citrusy color that made a splash on the runways this season — bright orange was out in full force as well, spotted at shows like Gabriela Hearst, Alberta Ferretti, and Alberta Ferretti.

Before giving away too many deets, scroll ahead to familiarize yourself with five up-and-coming spring 2026 color trends, straight from the runways. Your warm-weather wardrobe is sure to pack a playful punch.

Lemon Yellow

The lemon yellow color craze gained traction over the summer and will be picking back up next spring. An instant dopamine boost, the bright hue came in many forms on the catwalks. Miu Miu opted for a fancy apron (which also featured orange), while Balenciaga showed a flowy crop top and coordinating feathery midi skirt. And for just a splash of lemon yellow, look to Loewe’s patent leather kitten heels.

Fiery Red

It feels like it was just yesterday when fire-engine red was on nearly every runway during the Fall/Winter 2023 season. Clearly, designers are eager to bring the shade back to the forefront, as it was once again a major hit this past fashion month. For an upcoming spring wedding, make a bold entrance in a fiery red gown, shown at Valentino and Chanel. Or, follow Alaïa’s lead and slip into red hosiery, a trend that first took off after the aforementioned fall 2023 shows.

Millennial Pink

It may be a decade since you last heard the words millennial pink, a mid-2010s color trend coined by Véronique Hyland, the author of Dress Code and Elle’s fashion features director. Like it or not, the trend is on course to resurface in 2026. But you needn’t carry around a Glossier bubble pouch to get in on the look. Designers took a luxe approach to soft, blush pink by way of elevated silhouettes, such as shoulder pad-adorned jackets and voluminous skirts.

Citrus Orange

Hailey Bieber isn’t the only celebrity responsible for an emerging color trend. Thanks to Taylor Swift’s orange-themed album for The Life of a Showgirl, the citrus shade shot to fame overnight and shows no signs of losing steam over the next six months. Sure, it might not sound like the easiest to wear, but consider starting slow with a cardigan à la la Miu Miu before slipping into an orange dress (this creamsicle-looking Alberta Ferretti one isn’t a bad option).

Emerald Green

With Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on Thanksgiving, it’s only fitting that emerald green is poised to emerge next year. And, per the catwalks, the shade will be big in the outerwear department — Burberry went with a leather trench coat, Dior served up a structured jacket, and Lacoste showed a sporty zip-up. This color is great for minimalists who don’t like to go too bright.