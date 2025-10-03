It’s no secret that the overarching theme of the Spring/Summer 2026 fashion season has been new beginnings. From Dario Vitale’s splashy ‘80s debut at Versace to the highly anticipated — and attended — hard launch of Jonathan Anderson’s eclectic vision for Dior, it seems like every major house in the industry is turning the page on a fresh chapter. The latest to be added to the list is Loewe, who unveiled its first collection under the creative direction of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. The Proenza Schouler founders, who exited the brand at the top of this year, showcased their POV on the storied Spanish house at Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris on Oct. 3, and it’s quite a colorful one.

Coming off of Anderson’s meteoric 11-year reign, in which he has been credited with transforming the brand into a globally-renowned modern marvel, is a daunting task to say the least. But McCollough and Hernandez are rising to the occasion, bringing their penchant for artisanal construction, bold detailing, and unexpected silhouettes to the table.

“To enter Loewe is to take on codes shaped over 180 years of history, defined above all by an enduring commitment to craft and its Spanish identity,” said the duo in a joint statement posted to the brand’s Instagram. “Our task is to carry this spirit forward, interpreting it through our own distinct lens.”

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Distinct indeed. The inaugural collection was truly the melding of two worlds, the craft-centric, sculptural realm of Loewe and the sophisticated sensually modern one of that McCollough and Hernandez have established. The new Loewe will truly be about experimenting with shape and shade, as evidenced by the the bell-shaped leather mini dresses, dramatic asymmetrical draping, playful stripes, and strategic pleating and seams which revealed unexpected pops of color.

The duo’s talent for viral accessories also came into view, with a splashy logo-clad tote debuting in bright primary red and blue color ways. Despite the quiet luxury movement that’s blown a consistent breeze these past few years, everyday essentials are leaning bolder and eye-catching for 2026, and Loewe will be leading the movement.

Ahead, see highlights from the Spring/Summer 2026 show.

