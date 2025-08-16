While August is often a quiet one on the fashion front, as most designers and tastemakers enjoy the calm before the fashion month storm, leave it to Taylor Swift to throw us a curveball. On the heels of her thunderous announcement of her 12th album The Life of a Showgirl, the Grammy Award winner set into motion fall’s biggest color trend. Yes, seemingly overnight, social feeds have been inundated with orange apparel, accessories, and beauty products. Just chalk it up to the Swift effect.

While the hue is often one of the more polarizing ones on the color wheel, I’m not mad about its sudden surge in popularity. As a staunch devotee of all things pink, I see orange as pink’s bolder, flashier sister. So, I’m fully on board.

And, as it happens, you won’t be hard-pressed to find truly chic orange style staples, as everyone seems to have something to offer. There’s Prada’s uber-mod Tricotine skirt, that reads very apropo for the chillier season ahead. And, for those living in the moment, tangerine Triangl’s Maia bikini will help you finish the summer off on the highest note.

For all you minimalists out there who can’t seem to wrap your head around an orange look, have no fear. You can embrace Swift’s latest trend subtly, by way of sleek bangles or earrings.

So, as we all anxiously await the release of T-Swift’s new album, we’ll let her style sensibilities tied us over. Ahead 10 orange-hued fashion items that are showgirl-approved.

Bottega Veneta Light Viscose Ruffle Dress $5,600 See On Bottega Veneta This breezy ruffled number from Bottega gives subtle showgirl vibes.

Christian Louboutin Miss Z Pointed Toe Sandal $995 See On Nordstrom A simple mule sandal is suddenly a statement when set in vibrant orange.

Hermès Nous Sommes Inseparables Scarf $620 See On Hermès Hermès scarves walked so Taylor Swift could run.

Prada Tricotine Skirt $2,400 See On Prada This mod-inspired miniskirt from Prada will definitely be in my fall rotation.

Loewe Puzzle Fold Pouch $1,800 See On Loewe Jazz up your workwear with a bright orange pouch bag that’s as functional as it is stylish.

Mango Draped Knitted Top $50 See On Mango I’ve always loved the color contrast of orange and denim blue, and this elegant knit top will be perfect way to elevate my go-to pair of jeans.

Triangl Maia Prika $119 See On Triangl Summer isn’t over yet, so why not make a splash á la Swift with a tangerine bikini?

Puma Speedcat OG $100 See On Puma I’m a big Speedcat fan, and this orange colorway might have to be the latest addition to my growing collection.

Cult Gaia Josette Bracelet $298 See On Cult Gaia If orange is a bit too loud for your aesthetic, these stackable bangles are an easy way to dip your toe in.