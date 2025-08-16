(The Shopping List)
OK Fine, I’ll Jump On The Taylor Swift Orange Train
Just in time for fall.
While August is often a quiet one on the fashion front, as most designers and tastemakers enjoy the calm before the fashion month storm, leave it to Taylor Swift to throw us a curveball. On the heels of her thunderous announcement of her 12th album The Life of a Showgirl, the Grammy Award winner set into motion fall’s biggest color trend. Yes, seemingly overnight, social feeds have been inundated with orange apparel, accessories, and beauty products. Just chalk it up to the Swift effect.
While the hue is often one of the more polarizing ones on the color wheel, I’m not mad about its sudden surge in popularity. As a staunch devotee of all things pink, I see orange as pink’s bolder, flashier sister. So, I’m fully on board.
And, as it happens, you won’t be hard-pressed to find truly chic orange style staples, as everyone seems to have something to offer. There’s Prada’s uber-mod Tricotine skirt, that reads very apropo for the chillier season ahead. And, for those living in the moment, tangerine Triangl’s Maia bikini will help you finish the summer off on the highest note.
For all you minimalists out there who can’t seem to wrap your head around an orange look, have no fear. You can embrace Swift’s latest trend subtly, by way of sleek bangles or earrings.
So, as we all anxiously await the release of T-Swift’s new album, we’ll let her style sensibilities tied us over. Ahead 10 orange-hued fashion items that are showgirl-approved.
This breezy ruffled number from Bottega gives subtle showgirl vibes.
A simple mule sandal is suddenly a statement when set in vibrant orange.
This mod-inspired miniskirt from Prada will definitely be in my fall rotation.
Jazz up your workwear with a bright orange pouch bag that’s as functional as it is stylish.
I’ve always loved the color contrast of orange and denim blue, and this elegant knit top will be perfect way to elevate my go-to pair of jeans.
Summer isn’t over yet, so why not make a splash á la Swift with a tangerine bikini?
I’m a big Speedcat fan, and this orange colorway might have to be the latest addition to my growing collection.
If orange is a bit too loud for your aesthetic, these stackable bangles are an easy way to dip your toe in.
I don’t know what I love more earrings, the peachy orange shade or cool natural form?