Last year, pink was the color of the summer with street style icons and celebrities alike embracing the pretty, punchy shade. Now, there’s a new hue taking over for summer 2022: Say hello to cobalt blue.

Of course, that’s not to say nobody’s wearing pink anymore (case in point, Tessa Thompson’s petal pink Met Gala Carolina Herrera gown), but it’s time to make room in your closet for the new color of the season.

Celebs left and right are vouching for the blue-hued trend. Anne Hathaway was seen in a cobalt blue bustier top at the Cannes Film Festival, and Kate Middleton wore a similarly colored Catherine Walker dress on Commonwealth Day 2022. And proving that the color can go casual, Kendall Jenner wore a bright blue matching workout set while out in LA. After all, there’s plenty to love about this electric blue hue. It’s a statement color to say the least, and its boldness gives off high fashion vibes without trying too hard. Plus, it looks stunning against all complexions.

From cobalt blue dresses and swimsuits to hats and accessories, there’s no shortage of ways you can wear this saturated shade. To simplify shopping, scroll on for 11 cobalt blue pieces and accessories you’ll want to buy for summer 2022.

Nocturne Draped Linen Dress $253 View product Dressy enough for a beachside wedding but casual enough for brunch and your vacation suitcase, this draped linen dress is a warm-weather staple. Details include a strapless halter neckline, flounced hem, and ankle-length silhouette.

Versace Underwear Blue Greca Bra $125 $96 View product Featuring a cotton and elastane blend, this cobalt blue bra is designed with style and support in mind. The elasticized band features Versace’s signature gold Greek pattern and Medusa logo. Show it off via summer’s bra-and-blazer trend.

charles-keith Electra Recycled Polyester Heeled Thong Sandals - Blue $56 View product Slip your feet into these recycled polyester heeled sandals, designed to make a statement wherever the summer takes you. The raised thong detail gives them a slightly 90s-inspired flare, while the heel will lend just under three inches of extra height.

La Perla Active Beach Color Block One Piece $510 $357 View product You’ll practically live in this cobalt blue one-piece swimsuit this summer. The black banding under the bust provides some eye-popping contrast, and it also features high-cut hips and removable padding for extra support in all the right places.

Eugenia Kim Rafaela Headband $65 View product Instantly brighten up any outfit with this cobalt blue headband from Eugenia Kim. Featuring a feminine ruffled design and silky satin fabric, it boasts major Kate Middleton vibes.

Dress The Population Micaela Dress $188 View product Give your favorite LBD the night off and slip on this cobalt blue dress instead. The sheer paneling allows you to show off peekaboo hints of skin, and the bodycon fit and plunging neckline make it undeniably sultry.

PS by Paul Smith Blue Happy Bucket Hat $95 $47 View product Hop on one of Hailey Bieber’s favorite summer trends: bucket hats. Opt for this cobalt blue version with its embroidered logo pattern and classic canvas fabric. Take it along to the beach to keep the sun out of your eyes, or toss it on when the bed head just can’t be tamed.

Anaphe Silhouette Silk Cowl Slip Dress $250 View product This bias-cut cobalt blue dress feels both special and timeless. Featuring a double-lined cowl neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and sand-washed mulberry silk, it can be worn day or night depending on how it’s styled.

Versace Jeans Couture Blue Logo Shorts $105 View product Princess Di knew it: There’s no such thing as too many bike shorts. Whether you’re going on a run or running errands, reach for these cobalt blue nylon shorts from Versace for a designer spin on the wardrobe staple.

Cristian Marcucci GEMMA $425 View product Made in Italy and crafted from calfskin leather, this tote bag is destined to become your go-to. It has enough space to carry a laptop and other daily essentials in its roomy interior that features detachable and zippered inner pouches.

Retrosuperfuture Blue Issimo Sunglasses $185 View product With retro vibes and a unique rectangular shape, these acetate-frame sunglasses are effortlessly cool. Plus, they also offer 100% UV protection to shield eyes from the summer sun. If you don’t want to rock an entirely blue outfit, these sunglasses are a great way to add a pop of color.

