Last year, pink was the color of the summer with street style icons and celebrities alike embracing the pretty, punchy shade. Now, there’s a new hue taking over for summer 2022: Say hello to cobalt blue.
Of course, that’s not to say nobody’s wearing pink anymore (case in point, Tessa Thompson’s petal pink Met Gala Carolina Herrera gown), but it’s time to make room in your closet for the new color of the season.
Celebs left and right are vouching for the blue-hued trend. Anne Hathaway was seen in a cobalt blue bustier top at the Cannes Film Festival, and Kate Middleton wore a similarly colored Catherine Walker dress on Commonwealth Day 2022. And proving that the color can go casual, Kendall Jenner wore a bright blue matching workout set while out in LA. After all, there’s plenty to love about this electric blue hue. It’s a statement color to say the least, and its boldness gives off high fashion vibes without trying too hard. Plus, it looks stunning against all complexions.
From cobalt blue dresses and swimsuits to hats and accessories, there’s no shortage of ways you can wear this saturated shade. To simplify shopping, scroll on for 11 cobalt blue pieces and accessories you’ll want to buy for summer 2022.
