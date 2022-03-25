Kendall Jenner Is The Latest Star To Embrace Summer's Top Sandal Trend

There’s one member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who is known for her sartorial subtlety: Kendall Jenner. That isn’t to say her style doesn’t make a statement; on the contrary, when searching for a minimalist style reference, her clever mix of trends and basics quickly comes to mind. Take her most recent look for example, wherein she combined key fashion trends into one ensemble. The 26-year-old leaned into a cropped white tank top and slouchy trousers in emerald. However, Jenner’s ‘90s-style platform thong sandals, and how she wore them, were perhaps the most conversation-worthy part of her look.

As Simon Miller’s Creative Director and CEO Chelsea Hansford recently told TZR, platforms’ raison-d’être is to deliver the height of heels but with more mobility — a function that Jenner seemed to want to make use of. Her black pair comes from avant-garde designer Dries Van Noten, and she completed the look with a black leather belt from The Row (a label she’s been wearing a lot of lately), a shoulder bag, and a pair of oval sunglasses — the latter two being her signature style pieces.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Based on her shoe choice alone, perhaps Jenner understands that the best items in a person’s closet are the ones that go with everything and feel comfortable — and that oftentimes, such items are the ones that are interesting without being too elaborate. The same could be said of her white tank, too, which is likely in everyone’s wardrobes already. (Additionally, this simple staple will be a key piece come fall 2022, as seen on the runways of Prada and Bottega Veneta.)

If you’re not well-versed in the aforementioned platform sandal style, you’re in luck because the new cycle of this trend will afford shoppers ample selections. Shop Jenner’s exact sandals, below, or opt for similar options if you’re uninterested in a thong fit.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.