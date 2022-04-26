Obviously, celebs have the best makeup artists in the world at their disposal. But what every dermatologist, facialist, and esthetician will tell you is that a truly red-carpet-ready visage starts with effective skin care. Insert a product so sought after that it’s amassed a huge Hollywood following: Augustinus Bader The Cream.

Beloved by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Diane Kruger, Victoria Beckham, and more, what makes Augustinus Bader The Cream an iconic, can’t-live-without, holy grail formula? Well, the award-winning moisturizer fully lives up to the hype — and the lofty promises it makes to plump, brighten, smooth, and revitalize skin.

Not to mention, the regal-looking signature blue and bronze bottles also carry a certain status that’ll no doubt elevate any #shelfie. Is that a reason people clamor to use this product? Probably not. But it’s definitely a plus worth noting...

Augustinus Bader The Cream’s Ingredients & Benefits

A daily moisturizer is one of the most fundamental and foundational parts of any skin-care routine. But finding the right product that feels good on your skin and looks good underneath makeup isn’t an easy feat. Hence why the lightweight yet luxuriously hydrating texture of Augustinus Bader The Cream would be reason enough to convert just about anyone — even if you didn’t know anything about its standout ingredients.

The brand’s founder, Augustinus Bader, spent over three decades doing world-leading stem cell research and studying how the body heals. He brought all that experience and expertise into creating his hero product: an effective and highly adaptable formula that’s more than just a moisturizer. It's an investment in healthier skin now and in the future.

OK, now for those active ingredients. Augustinus Bader The Cream gets its power from TTFC8 — a proprietary complex of amino acids, vitamins, and “synthesized molecules naturally found in the skin” that stimulate the natural renewal process. Vitamin A, which has long set the standard for combatting signs of aging, helps boost collagen and speed up cellular turnover. It’s also packed with brightening vitamin C as well as vitamin B5 (panthenol) to moisturize and stimulate healing, plus soothing and hydrating hydrolyzed rice protein.

A-list devotees swear on their Golden Globes and Emmys that this covetable formula improves tone, texture, radiance, and suppleness. And there’s also a ton of real science and clinical studies to back up these claims. A four-week clinical trial of using the product revealed smoother, firmer skin. And a user trial of the same length echoed those results with 87 percent of participants noting their skin looked plump and replenished, while 92 percent reported a brighter complexion.

If stats aren’t really your thing, just look at a recent photo of Priyanka Chopra or Diane Kruger — which is pretty superb evidence that Augustinus Bader The Cream is the real deal.

How To Use Augustinus Bader The Cream

Another great thing about Augustinus Bader The Cream (besides the fact that it delivers the lit-from-within glow we all envy of Hailey Bieber) is that it’s a really easy-to-use, all-in-one product to slather on in the morning and evening.

Simply apply two pumps to cleansed, dry skin and work upwards in a sweeping motion over the face and neck. Then massage any of the leftover elixir onto the chest.

The streamlined nature of Augustinus Bader The Cream is really ideal whether you’re a skin-care minimalist looking for a fantastic do-it-all daily moisturizer, or just trying be a more conscious consumer (aka buy less stuff).

And since it works so well without the assistance of other elixirs, lotions, and creams, the $175 price tag starts to sound totally doable given that it’s replacing a whole bunch of other products.

