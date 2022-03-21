Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber Wore The Same Bag For Their Cute Double Date

You can’t deny the sartorial power of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner — Hollywood’s cutest BFFs. The two have not only strutted alongside each other on fashion week runways, but also set the trends in street style. (Remember their iconic two-piece co-ords from summer 2021?) Recently, Jenner and Bieber’s outfits for their double date night further proved that the duo loves to wear trendy, coordinated ensembles. On March 20, Jenner and beau Devin Booker joined the Biebers for dinner at celebrity hot spot Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica.

For the nighttime outing, Jenner donned a pair of shiny flared leather pants from Rosetta Getty and teamed them with a long mesh camisole. (The nostalgic piece featured brown lace paneling and beige floral detailing as a clever complement to the model’s new auburn hairstyle.) She completed the outfit with a pair of shiny, black slingback heels, a black and gold signet ring, and a Le 5 à 7 hobo bag from Saint Laurent.

Bieber, likewise, carried the exact same handbag, except she styled the accessory a little differently. She wore a figure-hugging black midi dress from Magda Butrym, which featured a plunging halter neckline and a floral appliqué detail, and a pair of pointy-toe knee-high boots. In addition to her sleek purse, Bieber accessorized with a stack of dazzling Tiffany & Co. jewels on her neck.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Meanwhile, Booker opted for a more casual getup that consisted of a roomy pastel pink shirt and white pants. His tan jacket and burgundy Converse sneakers echoed the specks of brown in his girlfriend’s ensemble. And like Booker, Justin went for a more relaxed look with his black leather jacket, white Nike sneakers, and dark gray baggy pants. He layered a striped cardigan sweater underneath and topped off the casual-chic outfit with a pair of sunglasses and a baseball cap worn backwards.

BACKGRID

Watchful fans will note that this is not the first time the four hung out together, as they recently met up to watch the Super Bowl back in February 2022. Plus, Bieber and Jenner have been friends for years, so you will likely see more coordinated date-night outfits from the fashionable foursome moving forward. Ahead, shop the Saint Laurent bag both the models own, plus their other date-night staples to help you style out your new accessory.

