Anne Hathaway’s Shiny Look At Cannes Oozed Audacious Elegance

While she’s publicly declared her support for the coastal grandmother trend, Anne Hathaway’s style in the last 48 hours has been more elevated and elegant than laid-back Provençal. Since touching down in Nice yesterday for the Cannes Film Festival, Hathaway has taken to tailored two-piece outfits. She wore a baggy, black pantsuit on her flight over the Atlantic. And now that she’s had time to settle in, the actor has kicked her style into high-gear in a look that included a colorful, light-reflecting two-piece set by Schiaparelli. Hathaway is in Cannes to support her new movie Armageddon Time, which was selected to compete for the coveted Palme d’Or prize at the star-studded event.

On May 19, she shined (literally) in the look styled by Erin Walsh. It consisted of a pair of wide-leg pants in an abstract floral print from sequins, which she wore with a matching, long-sleeve cropped top and coordinated gold and silver accessories. Her chestnut-colored tresses were side parted and styled for natural-looking waviness, while very large, dark and square sunglasses covered much of her face. The overall look oozed Amal Clooney vibes — so much so that you really could mistake one for the other, based on the photos.

It also emphasized the cool factor of co-ord sets. They’re chic in their simplicity, and they serve as a straight-forward way to look put-together for a multitude of occasions, be it a travel day, lunch with friends, or an evening affair. You just have to find the most fitting set for you.

(+) Jacopo Raule/GC Images (+) Jacopo Raule/GC Images INFO 1/2

Hathaway’s most recent look plays into the natural vibrancy of the coastal French city in spring. And with summer fast-approaching, it can be easy to see oneself employing a matching set to make a resort look to rave about. Andrea Iyamah and Paco Rabanne offer sets that are polished yet simple enough to wear while exploring a new city. However, you can more accurately channel Hathaway’s look in similar, grandiose wide-leg and cropped top pairings from Agua By Agua Bendita and Zimmerman. Whatever your vibe, the method is failsafe, to be sure. Find a slew of options to help you get Hathaway’s look, ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.