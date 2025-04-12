If someone were to ask me to describe my style, I’m not sure I would have a straight answer. Some days, I crave a sporty, relaxed look, whereas others, I’m in the mood for a flirty, girly ensemble. IMO, fashion is all about experimenting and wearing whatever strikes your fancy. And lately I, much like a slew of fellow fashion lovers out there, have caught the boho-chic fever — an early aughts aesthetic revived by Chloé’s Chemena Kamali. However, I don’t see myself going full Sienna Miller circa 2005. Instead, I'm easing into the free-spirited vibe with a long pendant cord necklace, a trend that’s making waves this year.

Though the ‘90s-inspired silhouette began popping back up early last year, Jennifer Lawrence has solidified it as a must-have piece for 2025. The No Hard Feelings actor has made the necklace — specifically Sophie Buhai’s deep red pendant and Tiffany & Co. x Elsa Peretti’s Sevillana style — a fixture in her coveted off-duty style. And I get why she’s so enamored with the look. First, it’s less of a commitment than, say, a boho sheer ruffle maxi. Not to mention, as the A-lister has illustrated, the nostalgic jewelry is being reinvigorated through a lens of luxury, with new styles on the market featuring semiprecious gemstones, gold vermeil, and sterling silver.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID If you’re on board with the boho pendant cord necklace trend, scroll ahead to see 10 styles I’d buy in a heartbeat.

Sophie Buhai Medium Full Pendant $1,200 See On Sophie Buhai It’s safe to say this necklace has captured Lawrence’s heart, considering she’s donned it consistently over the past few months. I’d take styling notes from the A-lister and pair the piece with a white tee.

Free People ALV Stone On Suede Necklace $43 See On Free People You needn’t spend hundreds (or thousands) on the necklace, as this under-$50 Free People style is just as stylish as designer looks, IMO.

Vertigo Baby Chrysoprase Medallion $300 See On Vertigo Everything Vertigo releases is akin to a piece of art, and that goes for its chrysoprase medallion. Case in point: Each stone is one-of-a-kind, per the product description.

Agmes Marta Pendant $370 See On Agmes This sculptural pendant from Agmes is equal parts sleek and playful, making it the perfect wear-everywhere necklace. I’d layer it with subtle chain silhouettes.

Eliou Spiral Wrap $240 See On Eliou Everyone will be staring at — and asking about — this eye-grabbing statement piece from Eliou. Let it be the moment by opting for an understated top.

Heaven Mayhem Julia Red/Black $120 See On Heaven Mayhem Fashion girls can’t seem to get enough of Heaven Mayhem’s colorful cord necklace, much like the rest of its accessories collection. I can’t stop thinking about how cute this would be with a tube top come summer.

Etsy Teardrop Pendant $15 See On Etsy Not sure how often you would actually wear a pendant cord necklace? Test the waters with this $15 style from Etsy.

Tory Burch Wave Pendant Bolo Necklace $228 $160 See On Shopbop With its shiny gold finish and wavy shape, Tory Burch’s pendant will appeal to minimalists and maximalists (like myself!) alike.

Seree Medallion Green Jade Cord Necklace $88 $70 See On Nordstrom I’m a sucker for anything bright green, and this cord necklace feels very me. I could picture myself wearing this with a sweater in a contrasting hue, like soft pink.