A handful of silhouettes will always be linked to the ‘70s. Chief among them? Flare jeans. Adopted by hippies, rockstars, and actors (think Farah Fawcett’s flares in Charlie’s Angels), the denim was a defining part of the decade’s fashion. Or, perhaps you’re more familiar with the trend from the early aughts when teens wore their low-slung looks with belly-baring crop tops. However, the look is much different nowadays. “They’re unlike the flares of 2000’s: we’re seeing a variety of both fitted and relaxed as well as exaggerated and slim leg shapes back on the market,” Free People stylist Cindy Suzuki tells TZR. “With the weather warming up, I find they’re a fun silhouette to break up those simpler top-and-jeans outfit combos we'll reach for this season.”

We can’t dive into the trend in 2025 without giving credit where credit is due — Kendrick Lamar’s $1,200 Celine flares from the rapper’s Super Bowl LIX halftime performance, which set the internet on fire, helped put the silhouette back on the map. The numbers speak for themselves — Google searches for “flared jeans” rose 5,000 percent within 48 hours of the game. It didn’t take long for more celebrities to jump on the bandwagon. At the end of February, Bella Hadid ran errands around Los Angeles, clad in dangerously low-slung flare jeans, enlivened with a thick, chunky black belt. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Rihanna took fashion cues from Lamar, wearing the same exact designer jeans for a dinner at L.A. hotspot Giorgio Baldi.

As demonstrated by the aforementioned stars, the silhouette is universally flattering. “It’s a higher volume pant that defines your glutes and hips,” explains personal stylist Samantha Dawn. “This pant is great for the woman who doesn’t like the full volume of a wide leg but doesn’t want the full tightness of a skinny.” On the styling front, it’s all about balancing the silhouette. “I would also pair them with a fitted top and have a layering piece on, too, whether that’s a blazer, an opened linen button-up, or even a vest,” suggests Dawn.

Get more styling inspiration from the five flared jean looks ahead.

Stick To The Classics

Flare jeans read less early aughts and more modern with polished wardrobe staples such as a classic khaki trench coat and neutral cardigan. A brown suede bag, which is the silhouette du jour right now, is the perfect finishing touch.

Pile On Basics

Allow your flare bottoms to take centerstage by opting for luxe basics throughout your outfit. A white tee and beige suede kitten heels will add polish without stealing the spotlight. Finish off with a black tailored blazer, should the forecast be chilly.

Go Girly

Give your ‘70s-inspired bottoms some feminine flair by way of a form-fitting long-sleeve top with ruffled cuffs. Sumptuous accents, like patent leather heels and shiny gold hoops, are sure to up the ante.

Triple Down On Denim

Why wear one piece of denim when you can sport three? Content creator Sasha Mei shows how it’s done, styling her flare jeans with a long button-up and pointy heels in the timeless fabric. Ground the denim-heavy getup with a simple white tee.

Work Bound

Flares are perhaps more work-friendly than skinnies or baggy jeans. And they’re quite easy to elevate for a professional setting — a belted blazer and snakeskin pumps should do the trick. Top things off with a timeless trench coat, and you’re ready for your 9-to-5.