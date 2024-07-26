Unless you haven’t opened your social media apps in the past, err, year or two, you know that underwear as outerwear has become the new norm. Translation? Briefs are no longer reserved for the bedroom. Revealing your thong is totally acceptable (thank you very much, Julia Fox), while boxer shorts are the bottoms du jour this summer (chalk it up to the Paul Mescal effect). And, believe it or not, there’s yet another undergarment look in town: bloomers. Popularized in the 19th century as a piece worn under dresses, the style is hitting Instagram feeds everywhere right now.

With Jéan’s founders, Sami Lorking-Tanner and Evangeline Titilas, tell TZR the trend began brewing around the same time the cottagecore craze took off years ago, as the bottoms tend to fall into the countryside-like aesthetic. “When we launched our brand in 2017, we noticed them here and there, but few labels were actually recreating them,” the duo, who recently released its frilly, romantic Bea iteration, explains. “Fast forward to today, and we’re definitely not the only ones featuring bloomers in our spring and summer collections.”

They’re right: Labels across the spectrum, ranging from longtime contemporary brands (Reformation, Free People, Anthropologie, etc.) to industry newcomers, are hopping aboard the bloomers train. When it comes to the latter, there’s Charlie Beads, a budding Los Angeles-based label founded in 2020 by Charlie Brown Hourston. She dropped her brand’s signature bloomers last fall, which immediately had a positive response from its social media followers. “Our DMs were suddenly flooded with questions about restocks,” she explains. “The people I admire most were buying from me, and it became clear that bloomers were going to be a thing.”

Meanwhile, Nyree Leckenby, founder of My Mum Made It, just released a billowy style with gathered pleats on the bottom. Her theory as to why they’re everywhere? “I noticed this trend coming back as soon as the bubble skirt started to make its appearance — it has that similar bubble vibe.”

If you’re willing to rock your bloomers outdoors, find outfit inspiration from the five influencers ahead.

Choose A Color Scheme

If you’re new to the bloomer game, here’s a good place to begin your styling: Sticking with one palette. For instance, pick a look in a bright hue like red and then opt for a top with a graphic print featuring the same shade. Bonus points if your shoes are in the same color family, too.

Dress Them Up

If you’re worried about your briefs coming off as too casual, simply elevate them with a chic top, like the navy polka dot style above — problem solved. This look may not be apt for the office, but it’ll surely be a fun option for your Saturday brunch reservation at Jack’s Wife Freda. Finish with luxe leather flip-flops, and you’re ready for those pancakes.

Lean Into Lingerie

Not keen on short shorts? Capri-length bloomers are for you. Crank up the outfit’s lingerie-esque feel with a see-through top or slinky silk tank. Lastly, ladylike ballet flats and cool frames will tie everything together.

Show Some Skin

No, not all bloomers have a roomy fit. Similar to With Jéan’s ruffled bottoms, Fruity Booty also designed a feminine ruched style in a high-shine stretch fabric, pictured here. Wear them on those incredibly hot summer days alongside a tight midriff-baring tee. Accessories-wise, tortoiseshell shades and a distressed brown leather bag will add a cool element.

Play With Proportions

Should you be choosing a poofy look, like Charlie Beads’ baby blue style here, consider playing with proportions. In other words, offset the bottom’s voluminous silhouette with a form-fitting top. From there, jazz up the outfit via an of-the-moment satin red ballet flat and sleek black leather tote.