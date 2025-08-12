Act Fast — The Reformation Summer Sale Is Here

With back to school season officially on the horizon, it means that it’s time for the Reformation summer sale. The highly-anticipated annual markdown event kicks off today with up to 30% off both in stores and online. As always, it’s not only a chance to scoop up some linen sundresses and sets for last minute vacations, but also an opportunity to get ahead of your fall wardrobe refresh, with savings on everything from coats and chic sweaters to celebrity-favorite denim.

In the jam-packed sale section, there’s something for everyone, not to mention a cropped cashmere cardigan that Olivia Rodrigo loves and a two-piece ensemble seen on Sophie Turner. If you’ve still got black tie weddings on the agenda for Q4, there’s plenty of suitable silk and satin gowns on offer too.

Scroll through for some capsule wardrobe staples that won’t let you down.

Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-neck Sweater $298 $209 See On Reformation What do Miley Cyrus, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Mikey Madison, and Jessica Alba have in common? Beyond their undeniable talent, it’s their shared fondness for this roomy sweater in a fine-gauge recycled cashmere blend. Pick between heather grey, barley, blue, or white, or preppy collegiate stripe versions.

Reformation Marina Silk Dress $248 $174 See On Reformation Polka dots and lace might be trending lately, but they’re also timeless — and this lingerie-style lightweight silk charmeuse mini featuring both is simply chef’s kiss.

Reformation Wes High Rise Wide Leg Jean $178 $125 See On Reformation Indigo-hued non-stretch denim will be the backbone of your closet, and the styling possibilities with the trusty Wes jeans are endless.

Reformation Tyler Satin Dress $347 $244 See On Reformation This dove gray number is Old Hollywood-coded. Snag it now to ensure you’re the best dressed guest at your next function.

Reformation Ashlyn Knit Top $168 $118 See On Reformation Date night outfits never looked so good, thanks to this versatile strapless top which can be styled in so many glamorous ways.

Reformation Asher Coat $428 $300 See On Reformation The scarf-meets-coat silhouette is as chic as it gets. The only issue is picking between the three colorways available.

Reformation Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal $248 $174 See On Reformation It’s the shoe style that’s been seen everywhere lately — no wonder these sexy Y2K-esque mule sandals in cherry red are calling your name.

Reformation Eli Oversize Shirt $128 $90 See On Reformation Run, don’t walk — both the pink and the red stripe versions of the relaxed fit Eli shirt are currently less than 100 bucks.

Reformation Emma Mini Bag $228 $160 See On Reformation This attention-grabbing mesh bag — discounted in the leopard print and burgundy versions — will become a go-to in your rotation for both eveningwear or jeans and t-shirt days.