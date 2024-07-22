The sweatiest period of summer is here, and with the never-ending heat waves come the need for breathable undergarments that will get you through the highest temperatures of the year. These are the days that often call for multiple showers and a perennial supply of fresh underpinnings that can keep up with the many daily outfit changes. Suffice to say, summer is definitely the time when your lingerie drawer should be shown some serious love. And while there always seems to be a new lingerie trend popping up all over TikTok and Instagram (who can forget the return of the corset top a few seasons ago?) TZR talked to a few style experts, including an intimates designer and former lingerie buyer, who have their own take on what you should be investing in.

“For me, classic cuts are always the way to go,” creative strategist and entrepreneur Olivia Lopez tells TZR. “I love undergarments that style well under a slightly sheer silhouette, and clean, classic shapes always work best.” To this end, she recommends prioritizing pieces that offer versatility and ease, while maximizing comfort — such as a white mesh bra, lace triangle set, or breathable seamless briefs. With these items in stock, she encourages leaning into the visible underwear trend, especially in the warmer months, for a peek-a-boo look that reads cheeky, but not ultra-conservative. “Silk, sheer skirts are a great way to showcase undergarments in a tasteful way, as well as bra tops layered under a loosely buttoned cardigan,” she says.

Rose Colcord, founder and creative director of Cou Cou Intimates, credits the power of comfortable undergarments to withstanding the summer, and organic cotton is her must-have (it is the sole fabrication of her brand). But that’s not all. “Besides the material, a perfectly flattering fit and attention to detail in the designs are crucial to making you feel at ease in the summer heat, so we no longer have to sacrifice comfort for style or confidence,” she says. For Colcord, this means considering the neckline — she recommends a curved shape to show some skin in the warmer months — and the finishings of the garment. French lace, picot trims, and print placements are all small but important details she thinks about while creating each and every piece.

@himichelleli

Olivia La Roche, costume designer and founder of O. La Roche Vintage, knows a thing or two about the best summer undergarments as well. In addition to previously working as a lingerie buyer, she can often be found combing through flea markets around the world to source some of the best vintage. She doesn’t believe in rules, per se, since trends are constantly swinging from one extreme to another, but does believe in letting yourself play. “It's about the fantasy of frivolity and opulence,” she says. That could mean a simple, ribbed, cotton camisole and brief set à la Nicole Kidman in Eyes Wide Shut or something that spans the more glamorous spectrum, such as a nightgown adorned with ruffles and frills aplenty.

Whatever your style preference, TZR rounded up the summer undergarment necessities that should be well-stocked in every closet. From dreamy, pointelle cotton sets to functional bodysuits — these are all sure to be your new favorites in no time.

Cool & Classic Cotton

@linmick

“I'm a cotton queen and there is really nothing better in the summer,” La Roche says. “But cotton doesn't have to mean basic — ribbed cotton, gossamer, pointelle, and jersey can even feel quite luxe.” Look for organic cotton where possible, according to Colcord, who sings the praises of its miraculous, moisture-wicking, hypoallergenic (and eco-friendly) properties — no skin irritation or chaffing in sight, no matter how many hours you are out in the heat. Bralettes are best here, ranging from balconette to triangle shapes, and a matching, high-waisted panty goes a long way, too.

Pretty Mesh

photo: @stephanielavaggi for @cuup/@champagnemani

As Lopez said, the simplest styles are the best — and this includes having a solid mesh option in rotation. It will be your everyday go-to, adding that little bit of individuality to your summer ‘fits. Stock up on neutrals for everyday (they go great under everything from slips to T-shirts all summer), and if you are feeling particularly coquettish, try a jolt of color — like one of Dora Larsen’s electric styles that are definitely meant to be shown off.

(Body) Suited Up

@olivialopez

“I love people just wearing whatever the hell they want, but that being said, I'm not a nipples-out gal — I have to leave something to the imagination,” La Roche explains. “I wear nightgowns to parties but always with a nude bodysuit underneath or something like that — otherwise, it's not enough between you and the world.” Lopez is also a fan of the bodysuit, often pairing it with see-through skirts and other sheer garments for a subtly sexy take on lingerie dressing. The best part about these one-piece wonders is you don’t need a bra or underwear — they’re true multitaskers.

Luxe Lace

@natalieoffduty

“A great lace set goes a long way,” Lopez insists. But don’t think these are the run-of-the-mill, lace pairings sourced from the sales section of a mass market retailer. This is a category where you really want to channel your romantic side, and invest in high-end pieces that will last a lifetime. “Ruffles, lace, bloomers, pastels — it can all be quite refined,” La Roche adds, so don’t be afraid to go heavy on the trims, like a dreamy, ivory set from Agent Provocateur or the finest of French lace, courtesy of Eres. They’re all utterly dreamy.

Hey, Shortie

@araksofficial

If you are tired of the crisp, cotton boxer trend, why not test drive the shortie — a style that’s cropping up heavily this summer. It’s a little more shrunken than the aforementioned boxer and truer to a full-coverage boyshort, yet can be worn both as underwear or, for the daring, as a bottom. “A current, favorite look of mine is our micro shorts paired with a tee, vintage leather jacket, and kitten heels,” Colcord says. These little gems can be found in a myriad of textures, including pointelle, lace, silk, or seamless jersey.