Almost as long as Paul Mescal has been in the spotlight, he’s been as synonymous for his love of short shorts as he has for his emotional acting roles. But it wasn’t until he popped up at Gucci’s Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week in a pair of mid-thigh length boxer shorts that he launched a full-fledged viral trend. The Oscar-nominated actor has shown his appreciation for fashion by experimenting on red carpets with flared trousers, diamond brooches, and embroidered blazers, and this laid-back look was the perfect marriage of his off-duty style (running shorts, tees, hoodies, and headphones) with something a bit more polished. Perhaps that’s how he became an instant summer style icon and convinced us all to buy a pair (or five) or boxers ASAP.

In a way, the public at large really should have seen this coming. The underwear-as-outerwear trend has been building momentum for some time now, with lingerie-inspired looks taking the 2024 runways by storm. Even before that, loungewear and pajamas made their way into streetwear, then in spring gym shorts became a cool-girl staple. So it seems like the public has truly never been more ready to say “see ya later, pants” and step out in a chic pair of boxers.

So what makes Mescal’s outfit the one to make everyone into believers? It has a lot to do with his styling. For example, compare his to Adam Sandler’s, whose basketball shorts and baggy t-shirts made him into an accidental style icon. Mescal turned this relaxed wardrobe staples into something considerably more crisp — not sloppy or sporty. His striped white shorts were paired with a classic blue Oxford shirt, socks, and black leather loafers. So despite the fact that’s he’s literally wearing underwear in public, the effect is unexpectedly pretty timeless.

And although Mescal may have created the most buzzworthy moment with his boxers, he wasn’t the first celebrity to wear them fashionably. Earlier this spring, Kristen Stewart attended a pre-Oscars party in a pair of white Chanel boxers with a black bra, sheer black button down, and black leather boots. And last summer Kendall Jenner wore her boxers out and about in New York City with a white button down, navy blazer, Yankees cap, and black loafers.

All that said, how can you pull off boxers in a Paul Mescal-approved way this summer? First of all, stick to solids or classic patterns — like stripes or plaids — in a timeless color palette (think white, blue, grey, red). It’s also all about what you’re wearing them with. Follow his lead by choosing dressier menswear staples, like Oxford shirts, blazers, and loafers. And lastly, don’t be afraid to go short. “I’m a fan of the short inseam,” the former rugby player told GQ while being interviewed at the Gucci show. So go ahead, flash a little leg like the Normal People star would.

Because boxers have become a big trend, they’ve already been embraced by some seriously iconic designers. Miu Miu, Coach, and Ralph Lauren all have versions. And cool-girl-approved brands like Lisa Says Gah, A.L.C., and DÔEN are in on the action, too. Of course you can always grab a pair in the men’s undies section from just about anywhere, but TZR rounded up a few options that are designed to be seen. Now all you have to do is pick your pair and star enjoying your own Paul Mescal summer.