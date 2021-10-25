Welcome to gifting season — aka, a welcome excuse to go on a shopping spree. As you’re clicking through page after page, on the hunt for pieces that’ll win over all the recipients on your list (especially the trendsetters), keeping an eye out for this season’s buzziest must-have items is key. But if you feel out of the loop, not to worry — the trend cycle is exhausting, after all — TZR compiled a list of the best fashion gifts based on what was big this year. You can count on this curated list to wow the stylish receiver. (Sorry, no promises you won’t end up snagging two of whatever you choose as you’ll certainly be tempted to own these trendy pieces as well.)

In the lineup below, you’ll come across some cult-favorite emerging brands that are probably already on your stylish recipient’s radar — for instance, Gimaguas, Gil Rodriguez, Serendipitous Project, and Shop-Pêche. If they don’t already own something from these up-and-comers, they’ll definitely be happy you introduced them. On top of cool labels, this 2021 gift guide also highlights some of this season’s biggest trends (see: quirky beaded necklaces, cropped cardigans, and printed pants) worthy of your wishlist. These styles rose to the top in 2021, but rest assured, they’ll be around for seasons to come.

Ski-Inspired Gear

For that friend who is always complaining about their work commute in the winter (and rightfully so), help to make their walk to the train a bit less painful with a statement puffer jacket or cool hat. But, don’t just gift them a plain black or cream iteration — this season it’s all about ski-inspired gear.

Case in point: Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2021 runway show and the DiorAlps Capsule Collection. Both of these heavy hitters have released a slew of snow-day looks that’ll make skiing or snowboarding a lot more stylish. Even if sipping hot cocoa in the lodge is more their speed, they’ll look and feel their absolute best during the chilliest months of the year in a cool designer ski ensemble.

‘00s-Inspired Bags

You’ve probably seen your friends wearing their Ugg boots and Juicy tracksuits once again. In addition to these pieces, brands are making a strong case for pulling out your hobo bags from the early 2000s, too. Think: The styles Lindsay Lohan wore on the red carpet during the early aughts. Now, fashion girls can’t seem to get enough of Prada’s jacquard knit Cleo bag as a modern alternative. Plus, luxury labels like Balmain and The Row are on board with the hobo bag revival (this is your cue to add one to your cart immediately).

Printed Pants

If the receiver is one to always rock a funky, one-of-a-kind piece, here’s an excellent gift idea: Printed pants. As of late, “party pants” are all the rage among fashion insiders. Patterns on the market run the gamut from checks to abstract squiggly designs, so you have plenty of styles to choose from. Even better: A lot of printed trousers come in cozy materials like knit and cotton, which is ideal for those who are still working from home.

Beaded Jewelry

Time to get out your colorful beads and string. OK, you don’t actually have to sit and make them a necklace from scratch, that crafty jewelry look is trending right now thanks to brands like Brinker & Eliza and Serendipitous Project. For those adventurous dressers on your list, you can’t go wrong with a quirky-cool beaded necklace. But if they aren’t one to wear a lot of statement pieces, bright hoops will add the perfect amount of punch to their wardrobe.

Loafers

Perhaps returning to the office has influenced many fashion girls to crave the sophisticated look of loafers. But, regardless of what led to the rising popularity, it’s a safe, yet chic gift to give to really anyone in your lift this holiday season. From chunky soles to square-toes, loafers on the market today go far beyond a traditional black leather style. Therefore, treat them with a trendy iteration that’ll easily transition from their desk to date night.

Tenniscore

Whether they spend their weekends on the court or just love a good sporty look, allow them to partake in the beloved tennis fashion trend with a preppy-meets-spory skirt. Of course, athleisure brands like Year Of Ours and Tory Sport have the piece available to shop. Additionally, it turns out labels like Gil Rodriguez have also decided to release fashion-forward iterations of a tennis skirt. Pro tip: If they’re a tennis star, gift them a ball with the skirt so they can use it immediately.

Cropped Cardigans

Blame it on Jacquemus for the fashion scene’s obsession with tiny shrunken cardigans. If you’re hesitant about gifting a revealing itty bitty knit cardigan, note that not all the styles on the market will show their whole stomach. In fact, LoveShackFancy carries puff-sleeve cropped cardigans that’ll keep them covered up.