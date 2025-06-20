Reformation has announced that it has teamed up with StyledSara, aka content creator Sara Walker, for its next collaboration. The summer-ready drop places easy, breezy — and very packable — linen at the forefront. True to Walker’s popular video uploads which help simplify getting dressed for her millennial and Gen Z followers, the partnership sees one dress in three iterations that will fit the bill for most chill occasions you have coming up this summer.

Dropping on June 25, the Sara Linen Dress is exactly the kind of piece you’d see on an influencer on your feed and stop scrolling in order to tap for a link. The midi-length garment comes in three colorways, all of which scream summer vacation dressing. There’s the slightly Y2K reminiscent zebra print ‘Stampede’ as well as the Aperol Spritz-esque ‘Nectarine’ and the pale yellow ‘Parmesan.’

The 100% linen number, which features 1990s-style triangular bust cups and a contrast piping on the empire line, will be priced at $278 when it hits the website and stores nationwide.

Judging by the teaser images, the sexy yet sophisticated garment seems to follow the Reformation playbook in that it’s a wear-anywhere piece that can be dressed up or down infinitely with the right accessories.

On Instagram, Walker, a former fashion buyer who’s steadily amassed a dedicated following for her approachable but distinctive style and instructional clips, called the opportunity to partner with the sustainable California-based brand a “dream.”

She also shared a snippet of the behind-the-scenes process that went into conceptualizing the limited-edition dress — one which marries her aesthetic with that of Reformation. She said: “I designed a dress with my dream brand — a brand I’ve loved and lived in for years and years. I wanted to create the perfect summer dress that felt very me and very Ref. It’s timeless, special, and everything I imagined. This dress takes you from wedding guest to everyday moments like walking the dog.”

This endeavor is the latest in Reformation’s buzzy collaborations. Recently, it has joined forces with Kacey Musgraves, Devon Lee Carlson, and Laura Harrier, as well as London-based brand Shrimps, HOKA, and the New York City Ballet. The label has also been striking social media gold with impactful campaigns with Monica Lewinsky, and even a tattoo-less Pete Davidson who stepped into the role as the ‘first official boyfriend of Reformation.’