I've always loved clothes that make a statement. Every time I'm shopping, I gravitate towards colorful and patterned pieces. Even though I yearn for a wardrobe of simple staples that I can mix and match, I can't help but pass up a plain white tee for a bright sweater. While I'm working towards making smarter shopping decisions, I still allow myself to indulge in my maximalist tendencies every once in a while. My latest obsession: Patterned pants. After a cold winter in the northeast, I'm craving happy, warm energy through my clothes. As spring approaches, I'm setting aside my basic blue jeans for statement pants.

I won't be the first, or the last, person to say that the pandemic has changed the way I look at clothes. But as a lifelong lover of fashion, I'm not ready to give up on the art of getting dressed just yet. Don't get me wrong, I went through a deep sweatsuit phase, and I still wear leggings multiple times a week, but I'm ready to start building outfits again. I first discovered the patterned pants trend on Instagram (as TZR's social media strategist, I spend a lot of time on IG), and I fell in love with the ease and comfort of each style. I loved the way that each creator was able to adapt the trend to his or her own aesthetic.

Patterned pants have become my very own pick-me-up. On days that feel extra gloomy, or I'm in a creative rut, I reach for something colorful, and this trend definitely does the trick. Scroll on to shop the seven patterned pants that I have my eye on for spring.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Patterned Pants For Spring: Pastel Checkerboard

Checker print is one of my absolute favorite print trends right now, thanks to these pants and The Queen's Gambit. Channel your inner Beth Harmon with a pair of checkerboard pants.

Patterned Pants For Spring: Floral Checkerboard

When you feel ready to step out of your comfort zone, upgrade your checkerboard by adding florals. I love this pair specifically because the pattern is isolated to the front of the pants, and the rest are plain. If you're nervous about diving into patterned pants, this is a great way to try out the trend without fully committing.

Patterned Pants For Spring: Tropical

Just because we can't travel anywhere tropical right now doesn't mean we can't pretend. I have no shame in wearing my vacation clothes around the house just to feel something.

Patterned Pants For Spring: Sherbet Swirl

The colorful swirl print reminds me of ordering sherbet at the ice cream shop (in the best possible way). This funky print will go with almost everything in your closet.

Patterned Pants For Spring: Floral

I know, I know, florals aren't that groundbreaking for spring, but I'm making an exception for these Simon Miller pants. To make this classic feel more modern, choose a print with a larger, less detailed floral pattern.

Patterned Pants For Spring: Geometric

Whenever I'm feeling lazy but I still want to look put-together, I reach for a knit set. A geometric graphic is the perfect way to elevate a set without going overboard.

Patterned Pants For Spring: '60s Wavy

I'm getting major '60s vibes from the wavy-print trend, and I'm not at all upset about it. If you're not looking to make a big statement, choose a pair featuring lighter colors, so the print is less prominent.