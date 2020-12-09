In the ever changing world of fashion and trends, it’s particularly interesting to see which styles prove relevant year after year. Like clockwork, the UGG boot resurfaces every winter (that’s anything below 65 degrees in L.A. lingo), and this year, it makes total sense for fashion’s comfortable-meets-trendy approach. Whether they’re taking a stroll through the city, or enjoying stolen moments of comfort from on set, how celebrities style UGG boots is just the inspiration you need to continue reinventing the staple for years to come.

Though the brand emerged in 1978 (starting with a niche demographic of Australian surfers), in fashion, UGG is heavily synonymous with fashion trends of the early 2000s. You may even recall once styling the boot with a Juicy Couture sweatsuit — the era's de facto uniform. Though the fanbase for the shoe style never completely diminished (especially in regions with harsh winters), it’s resurgence as verified on-trend during the later half of the last decade can likely be in part attributed to an unexpected 2018 collaboration between the brand and Y/Project, resulting in an array of thigh-high UGG boots. Shortly after, UGG was back on the radar of fashion’s elite, becoming again the go-to airport-day shoe for celebrities such as Rihanna along with collaborations with on-the-rise brands like Eckhaus Latta and Telfar.

Today, social distancing orders have the warm boot style in heavy rotation, as celebrities style them with pared down sweats and biker shorts outfits. If you’re in search of a fresh way to style the familiar trend, insider outfits below prove just how well UGG boots merge with other 2020 trends. You can shop some exact celeb-worn styles, like Jennifer Lopez’ $98 sweats set, while in other cases, you’re sure to have alternatives in your closet already. Either way, you basically know now what you'll be wearing for the remainder of winter.

Celebrity UGG Boot Outfits: Selena Gomez

For the coziest approach to styling the winter footwear staple, look no further for inspiration than Selena Gomez' on-set uniform. It’s actually about as UGG as an UGG outfit can get — the actor and singer paired grey Bailey UGG boots with a matching fleecy set from the brand.

Celebrity UGG Boot Outfits: Jasmine Tookes

A quick scroll through Jasmine Tookes’ Instagram feed, and it’s instantly clear the model is privy to a chic, refined outfit. Factor in the casual boot, and the point still stands. To recreate the crisp look, start with an all white ensemble — denim, and a relaxed fit top — then pair the outfit with the Classic Mini II UGG boot, and finish with embellishments from dainty gold jewelry.

Celebrity UGG Boot Outfits: Rachel Bilson

Rachel Bilson's relaxed ensemble consists of a warm teddy sweater, jeans in place of sweats or other lounge pants, coupled with the brand’s Classic Minis. For your errand runs, you can emulate the actor's look with ASOS' teddy sweater, and your trusty jeans, cuffed at the hem.

Celebrity UGG Boot Outfits: Irina Shayk

While her peers are often spotted wearing their UGG boots in classic hues such as chestnut and gray, Irina Shayk appears to prefer the added element of vibrant color. To nail this look exactly, you’d need the brand’s Ultra Mini Boot in pink, which sold out quickly after its release in September. Luckily, the Classic Mini will emulate a similar look, especially once paired with DANZY’s sherbet colored lounge set.

Celebrity UGG Boot Outfits: Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski's leather blazer jacket adds a hint of modern edge to the nostalgic boot. Add a green hoodie for pop of color, along with biker shorts (if you dare in December), and you've effortlessly mastered this elevated approach to athleisure.

Celebrity UGG Boot Outfits: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez pulled her UGG boots out in NYC, wearing matching Zoey Reva sweats sets with her daughter, Emme. The warm outfit is worth taking notes on if you’re looking for an ultra-girly approach to styling your UGG boots. Start with a tie dye sweatsuit in a soft color, layer on a fuzzy coat, and before you head out the door, grab a statement face mask.

Celebrity UGG Boot Outfits: Joan Smalls

Another apparent fan of UGG's bright pink booties, Joan Smalls' styling take comes with a springy vibe. Along with a pair of relaxed jeans, the model opted for a satin bodysuit under a bright green jacket. Altogether, the look makes you forget the boot is typically paired with more casual pieces.