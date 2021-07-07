There’s a shared theme amongst the outfits of fashion girls and trendsetting models as of late. Despite the range of aesthetics and varying items of choice, the common thread is — please excuse the upcoming pun — that their tops are being held together by a single thread. Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa religiously use the one-button cardigan styling hack (it’s precisely what it sounds like), while both Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber are drawn to dramatic tops enclosed by singular hooks. Most recently, Bieber wore a Jacquemus cardigan that was fresh off the runway and it served as a prime representation of the revealing, celeb-obsessed look. The designer sweater is held together by a lone clasp that read Jacquemus in a delicate, golden script. It was first worn by Kendall Jenner — a fellow enthusiast of the curtain-top effect — only a week ago during the French brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 presentation.

Seven days after the cardigan debuted at Jacquemus’ “La Montagne” show, on June 6, Bieber wore her new season sweater while on a stroll in sunny Los Angeles. With her caramel-colored cardi, Bieber sported high-waisted trousers in a tan and yellow plaid print and a pair of mocha Nike Air Jordan 1s. The model carried a cognac-colored shoulder bag from Rylan 4.2, which helped to tie together her outfit’s brown color story. The last of her accessories were simple: Butterfly sunnies by Saint Laurent, a golden Jennifer Fisher chain with a diamond-encrusted initial pendant, and a timeless herringbone necklace by Fallon.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While Jacquemus’ sweater — which the designer dubbed La maille Neve — prompts the wearer to participate in quite the ab reveal, there are other, more subtle ways to wear the trending look. Back in mid-March, Bieber wore a pistachio-hued blouse from Paris Georgia that boasted a slight peek-a-boo effect with a small center clasp — and it’s still available to purchase if you’re so inclined. For those who like the curtain reveal, but would rather keep their midriff covered altogether, copy Hadid and Lipa’s lead: Layer a cardigan over another top and only button the sweater’s top enclosure, leaving the rest of the top to hang freely.

Jacquemus’ cropped sweater is literally just off the runway, so the item is only available for pre-orders. But for a few items you can wear ASAP, scroll ahead to shop a selection of options that reflect the single-hook look.

